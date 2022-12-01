Parliament

Govt Climate U-turn Better Late Than Never

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 11:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Government’s decision to allow full recognition of carbon sequestration in agriculture is overdue and a victory for farmers, National’s Agriculture spokesperson Todd Muller says.

“This is a U-turn that took far too long. It should never have come to this.

“National has been saying all along that the idea that farmers should pay a price for 100 per cent of their emissions but receive less than 100 per cent recognition for on-farm sequestration was always nonsense.

"Sequestration is scientifically valid and has to be part of the solution to climate change.

“The Government's priority from the start should have been the widest possible recognition of on-farm capture carbon. It’s great to see they have finally seen sense and are working with farmers on this.”

Yesterday the Government also launched a Climate Action Centre on Agricultural Emissions, which will focus on reducing agriculture emissions through research and development, including a substantial new public private 50:50 joint venture.

“Again it's great to see the Government is finally on board with National Party policy. We’ve long supported a technology-led approach to reducing agriculture emissions. That’s why the last National Government established the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre in 2010.

“Farmers have sent the Government a clear message – stop playing politics, follow the science and work with us not against us.

“National supports emissions targets and backs our farmers to continue to be the most carbon-efficient in the world.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
