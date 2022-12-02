Parliament

Funding Boost For Kaupapa Māori Response To Homelessness

Friday, 2 December 2022, 3:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Marama Davidson

Associate Minister of Housing (Homelessness)

Associate Minister of Housing (Homelessness) Marama Davidson has announced a significant funding boost today for kaupapa Māori approaches that support whānau into housing.

$24.7 million will be allocated to support the delivery of He Ara Hiki Mauri – a tangata whenua-led response to homelessness.

“Homelessness is not inevitable. By working collectively and providing space for by Māori for Māori solutions, we can help put an end to homelessness together. He Ara Hiki Mauri will provide a korowai of support to uplift those whānau who need it most,” said Marama Davidson said.

“He Ara Hiki Mauri will support Māori whānau who do not currently have a house to live in, as well as individuals with complex needs. This might include chronic health issues, mental health needs including addictions, or whānau on low incomes who are moving in and out of homelessness.

“He Ara Hiki Mauri will also connect with those whānau who might be living in overcrowded or otherwise inadequate housing conditions, as well as those who haven’t engaged with other services.

“One of the guiding principles of He Ara Hiki Mauri is Mana Motuhake, which is about recognising the strength and ability of all whānau to steer their own course. As a guiding kawa, this will ensure He Ara Hiki Mauri provides the right kind of support for each person, in a way that is whānau-led and focused on strengthening wellbeing, healing and care.

“The delivery of He Ara Hiki Mauri will be lead by an experienced group of tangata whenua organisations. Arohanui ki te Tangata is a tangata whenua collective who currently deliver housing support services services to whānau Māori and they’ll be supported by Te Matapihi (national peak body for Māori housing).

“The investment I am announcing today will enable Arohanui ki te Tangata to bring their matauranga Māori, housing experience and iwi and regional connections to deliver support that will be transformational and life-changing for whānau and communities,” said Marama Davidson.

Notes to the editor

Arohanui ki te Tangata is a collective of seven tangata whenua organisations who are currently contracted by the Government to deliver a range of housing and wider support services for whānau experiencing or at risk of experiencing homeless. This includes the provision of: Emergency Housing; Transitional Housing; Housing First; Rapid Rehousing; and Sustaining Tenancies. Many of the members of Arohanui ki te Tangata are also registered Community Housing Providers. Arohanui ki te Tangata members currently provide services throughout Te Tai Tokerau, Tāmaki Makaurau, Rotorua and Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Multiple members of the Arohanui ki te Tangata collective received funding from Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga to attend to homelessness and housing insecurity due to COVID-19 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the collective include Kahungunu Whānau Services who bring 50 years’ experience providing a Tangata Whenua response to ending homelessness and Kāhui Tū Kaha (established in 1973) who provide housing services for the homeless, young people needing supported living arrangements and people receiving community mental health services.

© Scoop Media

