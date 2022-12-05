Parliament

Government Should Leave It To The Experts With Construction Changes

Monday, 5 December 2022, 11:25 am
“Labour is trying to solve problems that businesses are already solving by themselves, except Labour’s way means more red tape and lectures from government officials,” says ACT’s Infrastructure spokesperson Simon Court.

“The Government has today announced “mandatory energy performance rating requirements for buildings, and waste minimisation plans for construction and demolition projects”. This is a pointless announcement. We have a cost of living crisis and a housing crisis, people are already trying to build as efficiently as possible, they don't need this lecture or more compliance activity.

“Reducing energy use is a no brainer for developers, it means lower costs for owners and occupiers. With the cost of energy rising there is already an incentive to build infrastructure as efficiently as possible.

“Equally, when it comes to building waste there is no builder who would throw good materials away, that’s just throwing money in the bin. Builders and civil contractors already divert concrete and steel from demolition projects to recover and reuse, because it has value and avoids tipping fees.

“Off cuts from PVC water pipes are too valuable to throw away, so contractors save them up and they get recycled into new plumbing pipes.

“The industry doesn't need a lecture from well-meaning but clueless Minister on how to plan a job to reduce wastage, and what to do with the material coming off sites.

“They need less red tape and regulation and more ways to fund infrastructure, which can be found in ACT’s latest policy paper promoting solutions for building New Zealand and conserving nature.”

Gordon Campbell: On Why The SIS Need Operational Ground Rules


This is bad, right? Apparently the SIS used its powers illegally when it raided journalist Nicky Hager’s cell phone and extracted information that still failed to identify one of the key sources for Hager’s 2011 book Other People’s Wars. In that book, Hager had revealed hitherto unknown aspects of New Zealand’s involvement in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Earlier this week, Hager was issued an apology, and awarded $66,000 in compensation. About $24,000 of that sum will go towards the legal costs he incurred in the course of bringing the SIS to justice...
Government: To Remove Entrenchment From Three Waters Legislation
Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
Nicky Harger: NZSIS Apologises To Nicky Hager For Unlawfully Obtaining Private Phone Records
Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
