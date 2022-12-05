Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Greens Support Operation Pātiki Restoring Name For Awa

Monday, 5 December 2022, 5:41 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is proud to support Kohupātiki Marae to uphold the mana of their awa.

“We are pleased that the New Zealand Geographic Board has accepted ‘Te Awa o Mokotūāraro’ as the rightful name for this awa after declining ‘Ngaruroro Moko-tū-ā-raro ki Rangatira’ in Operation Pātiki’s first application earlier this year”.

“This will right the wrong that occurred in 1975 when the Ngaruroro Moko-tū-ā-raro ki Rangatira awa was renamed Clive River after flooding caused the awa to be diverted. The new name will be gazetted and we look forward to new signage going up,” says the Green Party’s Māori Development spokesperson, Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

“This is a historical milestone for mana whenua, it signifies reclamation of our whakapapa. The name ‘Te Awa o Mokotūāraro’ preserves our stories and memories of the past and is one of the many steps towards restoring and protecting the health and well-being of our awa. We thank Dr Kerekere and her office for their enduring support,” says Operation Pātiki spokesperson Aki Paipper.

“The Green Party is proud to support Operation Pātiki ki Kohupātiki Marae and believes that restoring the name is the first step to reclaiming tino rangatiratanga over the awa. We acknowledge the Hastings District Council, Napier City Council and Hawkes Bay Regional Council, and local businesses and communities for their vocal support throughout this year,” says Dr Kerekere.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The SIS Need Operational Ground Rules


This is bad, right? Apparently the SIS used its powers illegally when it raided journalist Nicky Hager’s cell phone and extracted information that still failed to identify one of the key sources for Hager’s 2011 book Other People’s Wars. In that book, Hager had revealed hitherto unknown aspects of New Zealand’s involvement in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Earlier this week, Hager was issued an apology, and awarded $66,000 in compensation. About $24,000 of that sum will go towards the legal costs he incurred in the course of bringing the SIS to justice...
More>>



 
 


Government: To Remove Entrenchment From Three Waters Legislation
The Government will fix the Water Services Entities Bill this week by removing the entrenchment clause that was voted on during committee stages, Leader of the House Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



Nicky Harger: NZSIS Apologises To Nicky Hager For Unlawfully Obtaining Private Phone Records
“This is an important result for journalism”, said Felix Geiringer, one of the barristers representing Mr Hager. “Our intelligence services are given substantial powers... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>



Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 