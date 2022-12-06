President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December.

The decision to host the President outside of normal Parliamentary sitting hours was made by the Parliamentary Business Committee this afternoon and confirmed with Ukraine.

“New Zealand is unequivocal in its condemnation of Russia’s illegal and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, its people, and its sovereignty,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“This address is a valuable opportunity to reiterate our support for Ukraine directly to President Zelenskyy and hear from him what the international community can do to continue to support its people, and its sovereignty.

“Russia has chosen war, and continues to pursue a path that is claiming an unthinkable number of innocent lives. It’s also causing crippling economic pain on families and communities across the globe.

“We again call on Russia to do what is right and immediately cease military operations in Ukraine and end this war,” Jacinda Ardern said.

This will be the second time a leader has addressed the New Zealand Parliament. Former Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard addressed Parliament in 2011.

