Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

GOVT To Provide Further Funding To Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 11:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The government has decided to advance a further $6 million bridging funding to allow time for MBIE through Kanoa-RDU to support the development of an alternative commercial solution.

“Following discussions with affected stakeholders, including other creditors and iwi, it has become clear that more time is needed to further explore our options to avoid liquidation. This additional funding will allow this to occur.

“This comes following the survey of Life Pass Holders, which indicated some support, but fell short of the funding required to support a new entity to operate the Tūroa and Whakapapa ski fields, which means more time is required to secure funding for a new entity.

“We will provide $6m to enable alternative solutions to be developed and provide sufficient working capital to retain the RAL management team while a potential resolution continues to be negotiated. This is in addition to the $2 million already extended to RAL from the Crown.

“By providing this bridging finance we will be able to maintain staff who are critical to the maintenance of the assets on the mountain, and enable it to operate next winter.

“We are fully invested in exploring all options as we recognise the significant detrimental impact on the both the economies and wellbeing of local communities especially Ohakune.

“Any decision regarding the future of operations on Mt Ruapehu needs to be considered and robust, but also realistic about the ongoing cost of such operations,” said Stuart Nash.

 

On Friday 18 December, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) asked the RAL Voluntary Administrators to forward a letter and non-binding survey form to RAL Life Pass Holders to find out how many would provide funding support if a proposed new entity went ahead. The new entity would operate the Tūroa and Whakapapa ski fields, including the Sky Waka gondola. The survey closed on Thursday 24 November.

In order to raise the necessary funding, this would require a positive response from at least 6,000 Life Pass Holders (or a little over half of the estimated 11,000 active Life Pass Holders, all of whom were sent the survey).

· 4,494 Life Pass Holders responded to the survey.

· 2,937 indicated they were willing to contribute $2,500 now

· Of those respondents that indicated a willingness to contribute $2,500 now, 2,614 responded that they were willing to contribute $250 per annum for the next two or three years

· This represents a potential $7.34 million now and $0.65 million per annum of new funding from Life Pass Holders.

·

A separate, independent survey of the general public undertaken by the Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Voluntary Administrators is understood to show there is potential for additional capital to be raised from this group. Further investigation would need to be undertaken to assess whether these results could be materialised, given the broad nature of the survey.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine’s Prospects


So the government has (a) backed down over the entrenchment of water management, thus enabling a future centre right government to privatise a key essential of life via a simple majority, as readily as any elected government can change the tax rate, or the rules for the licensing of pets Thanks to our trade treaties, the asset would also have to be offered to offshore buyers, so the final purchaser in any serious water privatisation would almost certainly be one of those big foreign water multinationals with a large cheque book...
More>>



 
 


Save The Children: Much Work Still Needed To Lift Kiwi Families Out Of Poverty Bearing Brunt Of Rising Cost Of Living
Today's launch of the Child Poverty Monitor 2022 reaffirms that much work is still needed to lift children out of poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand, with Save the Children fearing the current cost of living crisis and rising inflation will add pressure to already vulnerable families... More>>

Government: To Remove Entrenchment From Three Waters Legislation
The Government will fix the Water Services Entities Bill this week by removing the entrenchment clause that was voted on during committee stages, Leader of the House Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>



Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 