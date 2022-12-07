Parliament

White Paper Not Worth The Paper It’s Written On

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 11:57 am
Labour’s long awaited research, science and innovation reforms are underwhelming and a lost opportunity, National’s Research, Science, Innovation, AI and Technology spokesperson Judith Collins says.

“When Labour announced they were going to review and reform the sector back in October last year, the sector were ready for change and as a result made over 800 submissions.

“However last night’s launch of the Te Ara Paerangi – Future Pathways white paper will be greeted with disappointment and as a lost opportunity for those who want to see the science and research sectors take their rightful place as drivers of both the economy and the future well-being of New Zealanders.

“Labour has been working on these reforms for over a year but the lack of understanding of the importance of commercialisation, the outstanding resource available in our universities, and the lack of any detail regarding implementation is astounding.

“New Zealand has an outstanding primary industry sector, in part because of the work of scientists. Without a fit-for-purpose sector, a serious commitment to science and research, and a Labour Government with the inability to deliver, New Zealand’s tech companies and scientists will look to re-locate overseas.

“The only positive from the paper is it supports setting national priorities for research. With a country of our size, and with limited human and financial capital, priorities are important. Sadly the lack of any detail as to how those priorities will be set, or who will set them is disappointing.

“In a word, the white paper is underwhelming and with the reforms not being implemented until 2024, it is too little too late from a Labour Government that cannot deliver.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


