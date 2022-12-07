More Bad News For Mental Health

The annual review of the Ministry of Health revealed the dire straits of the mental health workforce crisis in New Zealand, National’s Mental Health and Suicide Prevention spokesperson Matt Doocey says.

“Today’s annual review of the Ministry of Health showed that from June 2021 to June 2022, vacancies for full time mental health nurses increased by a shocking 91 per cent.

“Despite having over 400 mental health nurse vacancies, the Minister and his Government have not put nurses on the straight to residency pathway.

“But it doesn’t stop there. Vacancies for full time psychologists increased by 58 per cent and psychiatrists by a staggering 125 per cent – all within the space of a year.

“The turnover rate for mental health professionals over the last 12 months is the highest it’s been in five years, with personal reasons being the biggest reason for resignations across the range of mental health professionals as many are being asked to cover more vacancies on a daily basis.

“These dismal numbers explain why a mental health inpatient facility in Christchurch closed last week, due to the inability to staff the facility.

“If the number of our hard working mental health professionals resigning or leaving is not urgently addressed, we could see more mental health beds close around the country.

“It’s clear from the Minister’s answers in select committee today that Labour has no plan to fix the mental health workforce crisis growing every day.

“Almost every report or update we receive from the mental health sector highlights the constant deterioration of the mental health in this country. The Health Minister is failing to deliver any better outcomes in all areas of health and our most vulnerable New Zealanders are the ones who are suffering.”

