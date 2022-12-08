Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Forgets South Island Again

Thursday, 8 December 2022, 9:45 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Labour government has once again forgotten the Mainland as it releases policies and completely ignores the South Island,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“This morning the government announced a youth crime policy that specifically mentioned just four regions; Auckland, Waikato, Northland and Bay of Plenty.

“Here are just some of the headlines from Christchurch in recent weeks: “Gun shop in Christchurch hit by ram raid.” “Neighbourhood targetted by ramraid smash and grabs.” “Christchurch youth crime spikes to worst in the country.” “ChCh dairy owner to call it quits citing rising crime.”

“This government seems to think the North Island is all that matters. Last week the government announced $4 million fund to support local councils in Auckland, Hamilton and Bay of Plenty with crime prevention programmes. Again, no mention of the South Island.

According to the Social Wellbeing Agency, there is little difference between youth with high needs in Christchurch and the Waikato.

“The South Island was left in the highly restrictive Level 3 during the lockdowns when they should have been set free and South Islanders are paying for Auckland’s light rail with the government borrowing billions for the project.

“Megan Woods and Poto Williams are the only top 10 Cabinet Ministers from the South and they should be doing more to fight for the Mainland.

“Labour loves to talk about the team of five million but they constantly forget about 1.2 million of the population.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The TVNZ/RNZ Merger Battles


When the baubles of office got handed out last time around, it is hard to understand why anyone picked Willie Jackson to be the ideal person to explain and defend the TVNZ/RNZ merger. For years and well before last Sunday’s fractious Q&A interview with Jack Tame, it has been obvious that Jackson’s skills as a communicator only range from “You like me, right?” to “Hey bro, why don’t you like me?”...
More>>



 
 


Government: President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December... More>>


Save The Children: Much Work Still Needed To Lift Kiwi Families Out Of Poverty Bearing Brunt Of Rising Cost Of Living
Today's launch of the Child Poverty Monitor 2022 reaffirms that much work is still needed to lift children out of poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand, with Save the Children fearing the current cost of living crisis and rising inflation will add pressure to already vulnerable families... More>>

Government: To Remove Entrenchment From Three Waters Legislation
The Government will fix the Water Services Entities Bill this week by removing the entrenchment clause that was voted on during committee stages, Leader of the House Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>



Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 