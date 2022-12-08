Parliament

Changes To Fire And Emergency New Zealand Board Announced

Thursday, 8 December 2022, 12:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Jan Tinetti

Minister for Internal Affairs

Minister of Internal Affairs, Jan Tinetti is today announcing changes to the board members of Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) to assist in improved performance from the Crown Entity.

“It is important that FENZ has the governance and support it needs to meet the Governments expectations; to ensure our fire and emergency service is fit to serve New Zealanders.

The two new FENZ Board members are - Hon Ruth Dyson, QSO as Deputy Chair, and Belinda Clark, QSO. Ms Dyson and Ms Clark will be in place for an initial period of 12 months.

“Their skills, experiences, and expertise will immediately strengthen the Board. I want to thank the outgoing Board members, Malcolm Inglis and Wendie Harvey, for the contribution they have both made to FENZ over the past four years. You have seen the organisation through a complex transition period,” Jan Tinetti said.

“Earlier today Te Kawa Mataaho’s Independent Review of FENZ’s Workplace Culture and Complaint Handling Practices was released. The issues raised in the Report are complex and challenging for FENZ to address. They also arise in a context of other upcoming challenges such as an ambitious asset investment programme, implementing a new Collective Employment Agreement, and re-establishing positive relationships following protracted and difficult bargaining.

“I am confident that these changes to the FENZ Board will ensure an improved organisation,” Tinetti said.

