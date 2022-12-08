New Bill To Modernise Parental Leave

Kiwi parents could have more choice and flexibility with their parental leave arrangements under a new member’s bill drawn from the ballot today, National List MP based in Wellington Nicola Willis says.

“The Parental Leave and Employment Protection (Shared Leave) Amendment Bill will give the option to split parental leave between both spouses or carers, and allow them to be taken at the same time.

“This is a simple legislative change that will result in a more supportive environment for new mums and dads, and give them the freedom to choose what is best for their family.

“National wants to free-up parents to make the choices that suit them in their circumstances. The Government should not get in the way of what parents know is best for them and their new child.

“Whether you’re a new parent wanting to support Mum in the first few weeks of birth, or whether you simply want to spend time with your new baby together, this Bill enables those choices to be made.

“I would like to thank Amy Adams for her work previously on this Bill. I hope this pragmatic and modernising piece of legislation will receive unanimous support across the House.”

Link to Bill: https://www.parliament.nz/media/7855/parental-leave-and-employment-protection-shared-leave-amendment-bill.pdf

