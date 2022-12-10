Strong Result For ACT In Hamilton West

“The ACT Party keeps going from strength to strength with our Hamilton West candidate taking 10 per cent of the vote in the by-election,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“James has been an outstanding candidate. This result shows real change is coming to New Zealand. It started in Tauranga with ACT on 10 per cent and now 10 per cent in Hamilton West. When it came to the party vote in 2020 Tauranga was ACT’s 24th best electorate while Hamilton West was 44th. This is a great result for ACT.

“ACT received 2.97 per cent in Hamilton West in 2020 for the candidate vote. To increase by this much shows just how strong ACT is.

“Our policies address New Zealanders concerns, like the cost of living, crime and the growing concern around co-government.”

“ACT sends our congratulation to National’s Tama Potaka," says Dr McDowall.

"I would like to thank the people of Hamilton West for their support. It's been great getting out and listening to your concerns and coming up with ideas to address them.

"I have listened and I will take those concerns back to Parliament. I’d like to thank everyone who voted for me, and our amazing team of volunteers.”

“This result leaves us very hopeful for the future of New Zealand and that real change is coming in 2023,” says Mr Seymour.

