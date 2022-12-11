Parliament

National’s Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West

Sunday, 11 December 2022, 6:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says.

Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey. The result overturns Labour’s 6,267 vote majority in Hamilton West from the 2020 election.

“I thank the people of Hamilton West for their support and for putting their trust in National,” Mr Luxon says.

“It reflects the strong campaign that our candidate Tama Potaka has run, talking about the things that matter to the people of Hamilton West.

“Voters have sent a message to Labour that the country is heading in the wrong direction, and they need a National Government to turn it around and get things done.

“Everyday Kiwis are concerned about an economy going backwards, not feeling safe in their own homes or businesses, or being able to access health services – not ideological pet projects like Three Waters, the TVNZ-RNZ merger or hate speech legislation.

“New Zealanders will do better under National and today’s win in Hamilton West is a great platform for National to build on through 2023 until the election.

“I welcome Tama Potaka to the National caucus and know he will work hard to represent Hamilton West

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
