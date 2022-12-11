Parliament

Game On For 2023: Ginny Andersen Selected For Hutt South

Sunday, 11 December 2022, 7:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Labour Party has selected Ginny Andersen as its candidate for the Hutt South electorate in the 2023 general election from a sunny backyard in Petone.

Ginny has been a Labour MP since 2017 and is the incumbent member for Hutt South. She currently chairs the Justice Select Committee, and has successfully introduced legislation providing providing mothers and their partners with three days of bereavement leave following a miscarriage or stillbirth.

Ginny is proud of her achievements to date, and for giving Hutt South a progressive voice in Parliament. “I work hard every day for the people in my electorate. I’m committed to supporting our growing community to thrive through investment in critical infrastructure, healthy homes, and education.”

Ginny is a strong advocate for getting things done in Hutt South. Since 2017, Labour’s local achievements have included:

Funding critical infrastructure projects, including the River Link Project

Rebuilding and modernising Hutt Valley High School and Wainuiomata High School

Supported a record number of new homes built and infrastructure funding to support growth in the region.

Co-funded the Naenae Pool rebuild.

Ginny says: “Since I became an MP, the Hutt has received the biggest infrastructure investment in a generation. I have worked tirelessly to deliver for my community, but there’s more to be done. Game on for 2023.”

Along with these achievements, Labour has introduced a wide range of progressive and compassionate initiatives to support New Zealanders. These include support for families during challenging economic times, and making progress in long term issues such as climate change, housing, and child poverty.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



