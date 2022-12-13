Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Delivery Of First Poseidon Air Force Aircraft

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 9:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Peeni Henare

Minister of Defence

Minister of Defence Peeni Henare today marked the arrival of the first of Aotearoa New Zealand’s P-8A Poseidon aircraft at the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s Base at Ohakea.

This is the first of four new P-8A Poseidon aircraft purchased by the Government through its historic investment to modernise New Zealand’s defence force.

“Since coming into office we’ve focused on ensuring our Defence force personnel have the support, tools and capability to serve on behalf of all New Zealanders, and play our part in providing security and stability to our region,” Peeni Henare said.

“We have invested a record $2.53 billion to upgrade our Defence capability in Budget 2018 and that included $2.3 billion purchase to replace the aging P-3K2 Orion which have been in service with the RNZAF since the 1960s.

“The P-8s will replace the Orions, conducting maritime surveillance, resource protection, natural disaster support and search and rescue operations as we work alongside our Pacific partners to support the security and stability of the region.

“Indeed, one of the primary security concerns of the Pacific is that of climate change which is also one of my top priorities as Defence Minister.

“With the ability to travel faster and with greater reliability than the existing aircraft the P-8A will be a key capability to support national and international disaster responses as a result of climate change.

“To help move into a new era of maritime surveillance and in order to ensure we focus our efforts on the training and maintenance required of the new aircrafts we are reprioritising our workforce to allow for the safe transition to the four P-8A Poseidons.

“An important part of this launch is seeing the mahi so far on a purpose built facility to house the new aircrafts. Built right here at Base Ohakea it measures 180m long, 26m high and 80m wide with an average of 250 workers onsite each day,” Peeni Henare said.

The official welcome ceremony for the first P-8A was attended by 450 guests including Ambassadors, local community members, and Defence personnel.

“New Zealand’s first P-8A aircraft marks a major milestone in the decisions taken since 2018 to replace those Defence Force capabilities that have served the country’s interests, and those of our friends and neighbours, for more than three generations,” Peeni Henare.

“To the current, and future generations of Royal New Zealand Air Force personnel who will operate the P-8A, thank you for your commitment to continuing this record of service,” Peeni Henare said.

The remaining aircraft are scheduled to arrive by mid-2023.

Notes:

  • Footage of the Poseidon aircraft being delivered to Base Ohakea by the US Navy on 12 December is available here.

Further Background

  • We will have all four P-8s by mid-2023.
  • After a few final checks, as part of its introduction to service the first flight will take place early next year and will see it performing training and limited surveillance. The P-8A will take over responsibility for all national and regional support to maritime search and rescue and humanitarian aid and disaster relief from 01 July next year.
  • Full operational release of the P-8A is planned to be achieved by the end of December 2023 which will enable it to support all NZDF military operations, Southern Ocean and Pacific Surveillance.
  • The P8s can travel faster and with greater reliability than the existing aircraft. A flight simulator has also been purchased to assist with training.
  • The aircraft will be located in hangars at their home base of Ohakea until the purpose built hangers are completed next year.
  • Total cost is $2.34 billion, a one in a generation investment to strengthen New Zealand’s maritime surveillance capability.

P-8A Poseidon statistics

· Wingspan: 123.6 ft (37.64 m)

· Length: 129.5 ft (39.47 m)

· Height: 42.1 ft (12.83 m)

· Propulsion: Two CFM56-7B engines 27,300 lbs thrust

· Speed: 490 kts (902km/h)

· Range: 1,200 nm with 4 hours on station

· Ceiling: 41,000 ft (12,496 m)

· Crew: 9

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Steps To Reduce The Racing Industry’s Cruelty


In the season for humans to be merry, here’s some good news for the animals. In a major animal welfare move, the British Horse Racing Authority has decided that as from 9 January 2023, British jockeys will no longer be allowed to use whips in jump races in the usual forehand position. Instead, they will have to urge the horses onwards with the whip held only in a backhand grip. That change has been given less than a month to bed in - until 6 February - before penalties begin to be imposed. For flat races, the same change will occur over the month from 27 February. So… Will New Zealand’s racing authorities now quickly follow suit..?
More>>



 
 



National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


ALSO:


Government: President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December... More>>



Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>




Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 