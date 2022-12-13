A Strangely Honest Politician

“Labour MP Jamie Strange has seen the writing on the wall and shown a level of honesty his colleagues could learn from,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Stuff reports: “Jamie Strange is quitting politics, saying he is better suited to the government benches, as polls show Labour dipping in popularity.”

“His admission “I feel I am better suited for government than opposition if you look at my personality type, so it was good timing for me coming into government.”

“It seems his departure is equally good timing.

“And he’s not the only one departing the sinking ship. David Clark is on his bike, Eagle is flying the coop and the woman widely touted on Twitter as future Prime Minister- Marja Lubeck is also on the way out.

“As Jacinda Ardern and Nanaia Mahuta dance on the head of a pin around Three Waters entrenchment, it’s refreshing to see such honestly from a Labour MP.

“The country is tired of all the spin. Jamie Strange’s strange level of honestly from a Labour politician should be applauded. We wish him all the best with his future endeavours.”

