Tim Costley Selected As National’s Candidate In Ōtaki

Waikanae-based Tim Costley has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Ōtaki for the 2023 General Election.

“I’m incredibly aspirational for the Ōtaki electorate and I’m honoured to be given the opportunity to work hard for the support of our community as National’s candidate,” says Mr Costley.

“People in Horowhenua and Kāpiti are struggling thanks to a cost-of-living crisis fuelled by Labour’s economic mismanagement. Weekly rents in Horowhenua have increased by $180 under Labour, meaning a family paying the average rent has to find more than $9,000 extra every year. For families paying mortgages, it’s getting even worse with interest rates rising to try and keep a lid on rampant inflation. It’s clear Labour’s approach is taking us backwards.

“While National invested strongly in improving our roading infrastructure, people in our region have seen nothing but uncertainty and a lack of delivery from Labour when it comes to our roads. Projects like Ōtaki to North of Levin would be well underway if Labour hadn’t mucked us around.

“People in the Ōtaki electorate tell me they want a Government focused on the issues that matter to them like the cost-of-living crisis, and I know that a Chris Luxon-led National Government would do exactly that. I’m committed to working incredibly hard to deliver for our region as part of that team.

“I’m thrilled to hit the ground running to campaign for the support of our community and work hard to elect a National Government to take Ōtaki forward.”

Biographical notes:

Tim Costley is the Commanding Officer of the Air Force’s Flying Training Wing, having served over 20 years as a helicopter pilot and in various leadership position.

His operational services include Afghanistan, East Timor and the Solomon Islands, and humanitarian missions in Papua New Guinea, Fiji and New Zealand. Tim also served in Europe as the first New Zealand Officer sent in response to the invasion in Ukraine.

Tim is the founder of The Missing Wingman Trust, a charity caring for Air Force families, and in 2014 he served as Prince William’s Equerry.

Tim has a Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Physics from Massey University and a Master’s degree in International Defence and Security from Cranfield University in the UK.

He lives in Waikanae with his wife Emma and their three daughters.

