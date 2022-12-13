Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Tim Costley Selected As National’s Candidate In Ōtaki

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 10:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Waikanae-based Tim Costley has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Ōtaki for the 2023 General Election.

“I’m incredibly aspirational for the Ōtaki electorate and I’m honoured to be given the opportunity to work hard for the support of our community as National’s candidate,” says Mr Costley.

“People in Horowhenua and Kāpiti are struggling thanks to a cost-of-living crisis fuelled by Labour’s economic mismanagement. Weekly rents in Horowhenua have increased by $180 under Labour, meaning a family paying the average rent has to find more than $9,000 extra every year. For families paying mortgages, it’s getting even worse with interest rates rising to try and keep a lid on rampant inflation. It’s clear Labour’s approach is taking us backwards.

“While National invested strongly in improving our roading infrastructure, people in our region have seen nothing but uncertainty and a lack of delivery from Labour when it comes to our roads. Projects like Ōtaki to North of Levin would be well underway if Labour hadn’t mucked us around.

“People in the Ōtaki electorate tell me they want a Government focused on the issues that matter to them like the cost-of-living crisis, and I know that a Chris Luxon-led National Government would do exactly that. I’m committed to working incredibly hard to deliver for our region as part of that team.

“I’m thrilled to hit the ground running to campaign for the support of our community and work hard to elect a National Government to take Ōtaki forward.”

Biographical notes:

Tim Costley is the Commanding Officer of the Air Force’s Flying Training Wing, having served over 20 years as a helicopter pilot and in various leadership position.

His operational services include Afghanistan, East Timor and the Solomon Islands, and humanitarian missions in Papua New Guinea, Fiji and New Zealand. Tim also served in Europe as the first New Zealand Officer sent in response to the invasion in Ukraine.

Tim is the founder of The Missing Wingman Trust, a charity caring for Air Force families, and in 2014 he served as Prince William’s Equerry.

Tim has a Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Physics from Massey University and a Master’s degree in International Defence and Security from Cranfield University in the UK.

He lives in Waikanae with his wife Emma and their three daughters.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Steps To Reduce The Racing Industry’s Cruelty


In the season for humans to be merry, here’s some good news for the animals. In a major animal welfare move, the British Horse Racing Authority has decided that as from 9 January 2023, British jockeys will no longer be allowed to use whips in jump races in the usual forehand position. Instead, they will have to urge the horses onwards with the whip held only in a backhand grip. That change has been given less than a month to bed in - until 6 February - before penalties begin to be imposed. For flat races, the same change will occur over the month from 27 February. So… Will New Zealand’s racing authorities now quickly follow suit..?
More>>



 
 



National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


ALSO:


Government: President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December... More>>



Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>




Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 