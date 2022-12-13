Parliament

Labour’s Smoking Bill Kills Dairies

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 4:44 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Government’s gradual ban on all tobacco sales is prohibition. It will create a black market and kill off dairies”, says ACT’s Deputy Leader and Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Bill reduces the number of retailers allowed to sell cigarettes to just 600 nationwide and it’s estimated that up to 80 per cent of dairies will go out of business.

“No one wants to see people smoke, but the reality is, some will. And Labour’s nanny state prohibition is going to cause problems.

“Prohibition has never worked in any time or place and it always has unintended consequences. Eventually, we will end up with a black market for tobacco, with no standards or regulation, and people will be harmed.

“The best way to wean people off tobacco is to allow the market to innovate and deliver products like vaping. Sadly, Labour has cracked down on that, too.

“By radically reducing the nicotine content of cigarettes, smokers who can least afford it will spend more on their habit and in turn do harm to those around them if the Government mandates lower nicotine in tobacco.

“We knew Labour was dim, but trying to wean existing smokers off nicotine by making them smoke more tar takes the cake.

“And we know Labour won’t cut taxes, so they’ll be increasing the tax on nicotine by a factor of 20, hitting poorer New Zealanders hardest.

“A few smokers may behave just as the backers of this never-before-tried policy are supposed to and wean themselves off cigarettes and on to less harmful alternatives, but without doubt some will do everything they can to smoke more for the same hit.

“Some of those people will have responsibilities to little children, and they will suffer in the long run, creating a greater burden for the already stretched child welfare system.

“Where’s the research that says this is a sensible policy that won’t cost us all more in social impacts than it saves in healthcare?

“This will drive up the trade of black market tobacco with high nicotine, driving those addicted to cigarettes to turn to crime to feed their habit. The gangs will be rubbing their hands with glee.

“This reeks of a poorly thought out feel-good policy with numerous potential negative downsides – it’s classic command and control Labour.”

Gordon Campbell: On Nursing’s Long Road To Residency


The reluctance to offer a direct pathway to residency to nurses never made any sense – whether that be politically, economically or in terms of the crying needs evident within the health system. Despite the glaring labour shortages in public health, the government has dragged its feet over the residency issue – even while more nimble-footed countries were continuing to outbid us for these skilled workers in global demand. Any pennies we saved in carefully restricting the influx of foreign nurses have been at the cost of burning out the nurses that we did have, and driving many of them away to better pay and conditions in Australia...
Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term...

Government: PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs
Six of the Government's 64 MPs will retire at the 2023 election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today...


National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
"The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government," National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National's Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour's Georgie Dansey...


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services...

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland's eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway...




Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a 'circuit-breaker' response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people...

