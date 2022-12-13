Parliament

HRC Report Shows Need For More Action On Housing

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 6:38 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party will continue pushing for change to ensure people don’t need to access emergency housing in the first place.

“It is a human right for everyone to be able to access a safe, warm, and affordable home. Emergency housing should be accessible to anyone that needs it, and we also need to do everything we possibly can to reduce the need for motels by lifting incomes and building more public housing,” says Green Party spokesperson for public housing Ricardo Menéndez March.

A report released today by the Human Rights Commission into emergency housing details how the current system is failing.

“The Green Party has always prioritised action that will guarantee everyone a healthy, safe, and affordable home.

“The stories contained in the Human Rights Commission report are heart breaking. For those with no options for a secure home and forced to rely on emergency housing, the system is failing.

“Too often, people have no other option but to accept unsuitable, unsafe, and unhealthy accommodation, which can push them further into homelessness.

“The Green Party has always been clear that emergency housing must be accessible to anyone that needs it, along with guaranteeing the right support and safety to ensure it uplifts people and whānau.

“People living in emergency housing should be safe, able to maintain their dignity and access necessary support which is broad, flexible and responsive to their needs.

“Today’s announcement that the Government will redesign the support services offered to those living in emergency housing and introduce standards for providers of grants will be critical in achieving this.

“But we know it’s only a start. We need to protect people’s ability to access emergency housing and broader action to provide stable, affordable housing for everyone, once and for all.

“Wider system changes such as raising incomes, rent controls, an increased supply in public housing and trusting the community to do the work themselves are required if we want to truly move away from a reliance on emergency housing,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

Gordon Campbell: On Nursing’s Long Road To Residency


The reluctance to offer a direct pathway to residency to nurses never made any sense – whether that be politically, economically or in terms of the crying needs evident within the health system. Despite the glaring labour shortages in public health, the government has dragged its feet over the residency issue – even while more nimble-footed countries were continuing to outbid us for these skilled workers in global demand. Any pennies we saved in carefully restricting the influx of foreign nurses have been at the cost of burning out the nurses that we did have, and driving many of them away to better pay and conditions in Australia...
Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term... More>>

Government: PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs
National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

