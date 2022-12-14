Parliament

Three Waters Isn’t The Answer

Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 9:33 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Labour keeps forcing through its Three Waters legislation. They shouldn’t bother because ACT will repeal it,” says ACT’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Court.

“This morning Labour pushed through its latest tranche of legislation to create state control of the water system. The Water Services Legislation Bill gives the Three Waters entities the powers they’ll need to take local control away.

“As we have done throughout the entire Three Waters process, ACT is voting against this and vows to repeal it when in Government.

“Labour has wasted millions on taxpayer-funded propaganda ad campaigns and they’ve tried to bribe councils to get them on board. When none of this worked, Labour arrogantly pushed ahead anyway.

“The current system is not up to scratch, but the Government’s Three Waters reforms are not the answer. Taking control of water assets away from councils is wrong. Moving water assets from one government body to another is a recipe for more bureaucracy and less local input.

“The worst aspect of the reforms is divisive co-government. It's totally inappropriate to give iwi a seat at the table just because of who their ancestors were. All New Zealanders want clean and safe water, not just iwi.

“The requirement to “give effect to Te Mana o te Wai statements” will wrap the entities up in red tape and is a recipe for endless litigation and judicial mischief.

“ACT’s alternative Water Infrastructure Plan would allow community control of water assets and improve the necessary infrastructure to ensure safety and efficient water allocation.

ACT’s Water Infrastructure Plan would:

  • Provide for councils to enter voluntary “shared services” agreements, gaining the benefits of scale, while retaining local ownership and control
  • Establish long term 30-year Central Government-Local Government Partnership agreements to plan water infrastructure upgrades tailored to specific regions
  • Establish a Public-Private Partnerships to attract investment from financial entities such as KiwiSaver funds, ACC, iwi investment funds, etc
  • Expand the exemption from domestic supply for a single dwelling to also include all small water suppliers sup plying fewer than 30 endpoint users

“We can improve the current system, but we don’t need to do so through state-mandated centralisation and allowing some people to have more influence than others based on their ethnicity.

“ACT’s plan will better balance community control of water assets alongside a plan for levelling up the necessary infrastructure to ensure safety and efficient water allocation.”

