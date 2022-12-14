Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 1:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government’s books are forecast to be back in surplus in 2024/25 reflecting a resilient economy in the face of a global economic downturn.

“There’s no doubt the global economy is headed for a rough ride over the next year, and New Zealand will not be immune from the impact of that. We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said.

The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2022 Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update.

The Operating Balance before Gains and Losses (OBEGAL) deficit is forecast to shrink further this year and expected to be close to a balance position in 2023/24, and return to surplus in 2024/25.

Net debt is forecast to peak at 21.4 percent of GDP in 2023/24 and then fall to 14.1 percent by the end of the forecast period.

“We are continuing to manage the Government finances carefully by reprioritising savings, setting aside money for future investments while getting the books back into surplus,” Grant Robertson said.

“Savings identified from unspent funding has taken pressure off debt, and allowed some of it to be redirected to important priorities, like the money to pay for the fuel tax cut, half price public transport and Cost of Living Payment. As we have the entire time we have been in Government, we will continue to support New Zealanders through good times and bad.”

The Treasury predicts economic growth will slow through 2023 with a mild contraction over three quarters before a gradual recovery in 2024 and beyond.

It also says the Government’s strategy of reducing deficits and returning the books to surplus by 2024/25 is helping to reduce demand pressure in the economy and supporting monetary policy to stabilise prices.

“Getting the books back in the black will help to keep a lid on debt and take inflation pressure out of the economy, giving businesses more space to invest,” Grant Robertson said.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Nursing’s Long Road To Residency


The reluctance to offer a direct pathway to residency to nurses never made any sense – whether that be politically, economically or in terms of the crying needs evident within the health system. Despite the glaring labour shortages in public health, the government has dragged its feet over the residency issue – even while more nimble-footed countries were continuing to outbid us for these skilled workers in global demand. Any pennies we saved in carefully restricting the influx of foreign nurses have been at the cost of burning out the nurses that we did have, and driving many of them away to better pay and conditions in Australia...
More>>



 
 


Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term... More>>

Government: PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs
Six of the Government’s 64 MPs will retire at the 2023 election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>


National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>




Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 