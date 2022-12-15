Parliament

Extensive Crime Prevention Programmes For Small Retailers And Dairies Rolling Out

Thursday, 15 December 2022, 11:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Chris Hipkins
Minister of Police

Hon Stuart Nash
Minister for Small Business

· $6 million in new government funding for councils and providers to start to roll out over Christmas

· The new $4000 fog cannon subsidy scheme to go live in February, with expressions of interest now, through business.govt.nz

· Small retailer victims of aggravated robbery now eligible for crime prevention products

The Government is rolling out additional measures that will improve safety in small shops and at-risk surrounding areas, Police Minister Chris Hipkins and Small Business Minister Stuart Nash said today.

“As we move into the Christmas period it’s important to provide an update for retailers on the work the Government and Police are doing to help keep them safe,” Chris Hipkins said.

Fog cannon subsidy scheme

“The fog cannon scheme will be open to eligible small retailers and dairies that want a fog cannon installed, with a $4000 subsidy paid directly to the supplier and retailers paying the balance,” Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash said.

“The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has confirmed that retailers can access the scheme from February 2023.

“Retailers can already express interest in the subsidy through business.govt.nz. Early expressions of interest will go a long way to help us understand demand.

“Potential fog cannon suppliers will be able to apply for approval via the Government Electronic Tender Service in the week of 19 December. They are encouraged to apply.

“Ministers have agreed that the scheme needs to be easy for retailers to access and practical for suppliers.

“Retailers will need to meet certain criteria to be eligible for the subsidy. This includes:

· having no more than two outlets, with five or fewer paid employees

· having a street frontage (outlets in an indoors mall where security is already provided won’t be eligible).

“Once the subsidy is launched in February, eligible retailers should visit the business.govt.nz website, and formally apply. They will need to declare they are eligible and provide simple business verification details.

“If approved, they will be given a contact list of approved suppliers. It’ll be up to retailers to work with suppliers to get the fog cannons installed.

“After installation, the supplier will invoice MBIE and receive up to $4,000 as the subsidy. The retailer will need to pay the supplier any remaining costs.”

Crime Prevention activities led by councils (and providers)

“Money from the Government’s joint funding of $4 million for crime prevention activities targeting high risk areas in Auckland, Hamilton and the Bay of Plenty and $2 million to further support intensive services and youth engagement is already being made available,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Government officials have been working with urgency, alongside council representatives and providers, to get some the funding out of the door as quickly as possible. That includes support for youth engagement initiatives and programmes that will be delivered over the Christmas holiday break.

Retail Crime Prevention Programme expansion

“The expanded programme will now also support small retailers who have been victim of aggravated robbery within the past 12 months.

“Police has already started working to identify recent victims of aggravated robbery and from January will start contacting them to assess their needs for the supply and installation of crime prevention products.

“The Retail Crime Prevention Programme is for small retailers where a serious crime has been committed. It can often involve the installation of other protection measures in addition to fog cannons, such as roller doors, sirens, strengthened glass and bollards,” Chris Hipkins said.

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
