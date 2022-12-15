Government Must Stop All New Oil And Gas Exploration

The Green Party are welcoming a pause on all remaining oil and gas exploration, and call on the Government to stop it all together.

“Now is the time to take a leadership role stop oil and gas exploration once and for all. Keep fossil fuels in the ground,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for energy and resources, Julie Anne Genter.

“The latest IEA World Energy Outlook made clear that to keep global warming to within 1.5 degrees, countries need to phase out fossil fuels.

“We cannot have our time over, and the clock is ticking fast.

“To limit global warming and keep the climate healthy for future generations, we have to keep fossil fuels where they belong - in the ground.

“The Green Party has long been calling for an end to oil and gas exploration.

“We’re glad the Government is not issuing a block offer this year. Oil and gas exploration should have stopped decades ago. The Government should be sending a clear signal that time’s up for fossil fuels in New Zealand.

“The Government should also adopt Eugenie Sage’s member’s bill to ban any new coal mines anywhere in New Zealand and protect conservation lands and waters from any new coal, gold and other mines,” says Julie Anne Genter.

