Labour Kowtows To Environmental Activists

Thursday, 15 December 2022, 4:01 pm
“Labour’s decision to pause any further block offers until the next term of Parliament kowtows to a tiny group of environmental activists and ignores the interests of millions of productive Kiwis," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“It sends a shameful message and will take a wrecking ball to investor confidence.

“This decision will hurt the economy and the environment as exploration simply moves offshore.

“Labour’s haphazard approach to the economy is doing massive damage and it is going to take a massive clean up job from the next ACT-National Government.

“The decision to ban new offshore oil and gas exploration in 2019 was done without analysis, without a Cabinet decision, and without public consultation.

“It was subsequently revealed that there was no cost-benefit analysis and the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment found it would actually increase global emissions by forcing activity offshore.

“This decision, dumped right before before Christmas when people aren’t paying attention to politics, sends the message that New Zealand isn’t open for business.

“Oil and gas is the lifeblood of our civilisation.

“Everything from computers, to cosmetics, to raincoats and backpacks, to the plastic in our phones are made from New Zealand petroleum products. If New Zealand stops playing its part in the manufacturing process other countries will just pick up the slack.

“The Greens would like to lead us back into the dark ages.

“We particularly need clean natural gas as a transition fuel.

“Global coal exporters will be jumping for joy. According to figures from MBIE, coal use for electricity generation is up 29.5 per cent in the past year.

“ACT will repeal this move along with the policy of banning new offshore oil and gas exploration.

“It is increasingly clear that New Zealand will need real change come 2023. ACT is ready to provide the backbone for a new Government.”

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Clueless Stance On National Super


National Party leader Christopher Luxon seems to be quite a big fan of the conservative mullet – long on populist posturing at the front, but short on state support at the back. So much so that he intends to raise the eligibility age of national superannuation from 65 to 67.
Not that he seems to have any clue – or much interest – in how this change might affect non-rich people. At around the 8.30 mark in this Newshub interview, Jenna Lynch had to enlighten him that the change would actually cost potential retirees an extra 50 grand...
Government: Royal Commission Lake Alice Report
The Abuse in Care Royal Commission’s case study Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been presented to Parliament, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said today... More>>

Prime Minister: Address To President Zelenskyy
Kia ora Mr President, On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, thank you. Yours is a country at war and you are at the helm... More>>


Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>


