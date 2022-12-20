Parliament

Government Must Not Weaken Sentencing Laws

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 10:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Government must formally rule out moves to further soften sentences for offenders sentenced to prison, National's Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

"Documents obtained by National show the Government has sought advice on topics that indicate possible changes to sentencing laws. However, the contents of the documents have been withheld.

"The topics the Government is looking at suggests that, even when a judge has deemed a prison sentence appropriate, it could be replaced by home detention."

Topics the Government is seeking advice on include:

  • "Automatic release first time prison 2-5 year sentences"
  • "Presumption of home detention estimate of effect size."
  • "Estimate of the automatic release of 2-3 year sentences and home detention 18 month maximum options"
  • "Gang recruitment avoided and impact of automatic release on gang linked prisoners."

"Given Labour’s ideological agenda of reducing the prison population by 30 per cent, regardless of the crime rate, National is calling on the Government to rule out any changes to sentencing laws,” Mr Goldsmith says.


"The best and only way to reduce the prison population is to reduce crime. However, violent crime is on track to increase by 40 per cent under Labour.

"National will unashamedly place public safety and victims at the heart of the justice system."

