Cost Of Living Crisis Hurting More New Zealanders

New data shows the cost of living crisis is hurting even more New Zealanders with a record amount of special needs grants paid out to non-beneficiaries in 2021/22, National's Social Development and Employment spokesperson, Louise Upston says.

"For the first time over $100 million was spent helping people not receiving a main benefit to purchase basic items, representing an increase of 100 per cent in this expenditure under Labour's watch.

"The increase demonstrates Labour's failure to grapple with the cost of living crisis and the pressure families are under due to Labour’s economic mismanagement.

"Grants for food alone have almost doubled since Labour came to power. Too many Kiwis are being forced to turn to welfare grants because they can’t afford to pay for food, petrol and their mortgages.

"Special needs grants are meant to provide temporary help for those facing extraordinary circumstances, however Labour's addiction to spending has fuelled inflation and pushed the price of necessities out of reach for many.

"With the new year just around the corner, rather than continuing to drag more people into the welfare system, New Zealanders deserve a real economic plan that enables them to stand on their own two feet and get ahead.

“National has a plan to fight inflation. We will address worker shortages, reduce costs on businesses, bring discipline to government spending, give Kiwis more money in their back pockets through prudent tax reductions, and focus the Reserve Bank solely on managing inflation.”

