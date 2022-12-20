Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Cost Of Living Crisis Hurting More New Zealanders

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 11:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

New data shows the cost of living crisis is hurting even more New Zealanders with a record amount of special needs grants paid out to non-beneficiaries in 2021/22, National's Social Development and Employment spokesperson, Louise Upston says.

"For the first time over $100 million was spent helping people not receiving a main benefit to purchase basic items, representing an increase of 100 per cent in this expenditure under Labour's watch.

"The increase demonstrates Labour's failure to grapple with the cost of living crisis and the pressure families are under due to Labour’s economic mismanagement.

"Grants for food alone have almost doubled since Labour came to power. Too many Kiwis are being forced to turn to welfare grants because they can’t afford to pay for food, petrol and their mortgages.

"Special needs grants are meant to provide temporary help for those facing extraordinary circumstances, however Labour's addiction to spending has fuelled inflation and pushed the price of necessities out of reach for many.

"With the new year just around the corner, rather than continuing to drag more people into the welfare system, New Zealanders deserve a real economic plan that enables them to stand on their own two feet and get ahead.

“National has a plan to fight inflation. We will address worker shortages, reduce costs on businesses, bring discipline to government spending, give Kiwis more money in their back pockets through prudent tax reductions, and focus the Reserve Bank solely on managing inflation.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Palestine’s Christmas And A Holiday Music Playlist


At this time of year, nominally Christian nations are preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ in Bethlehem. Last week however, the UN Human Rights Commission issued a press release condemning “the rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces” this year against Palestinians living on the occupied West Bank...
More>>



 
 


Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki... More>>

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>


Government: Royal Commission Lake Alice Report
The Abuse in Care Royal Commission’s case study Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been presented to Parliament, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said today... More>>

ALSO:


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 