Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Wage Boost For School Bus Drivers Welcomed

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 1:44 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is celebrating a win following the news that the Government will invest in boosting the wages of rural school bus drivers.

“Rural school bus drivers are a vital part of our communities, making sure our tamariki get to and from school safely. It is only right that we pay them properly,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for education, Teanau Tuiono.

“The news back in October that the Government would boost bus driver wages across Aotearoa was welcomed, but it did create a discrepancy in wages between rural school bus drivers and urban bus drivers.

I raised this issue in Parliament last week and was reassured to hear that the Minister was considering the flow-on implications of the boost in public transport bus driver wages.

“To have this resolved so soon after raising the issue is great news.

“The wage boost means that the people who dedicate so much of their lives to serving our communities and keeping our kids safe can go into the summer break knowing that when the school year starts in 2023 they will get the pay they deserve.

“A big shout out to the New Zealand Tramways Union for their advocacy on behalf of rural school bus drivers, and for showing what can be achieved when people come together to demand change.

“Over the last few months, we have seen some really significant gains for working people across the country, including a pay increase for firefighters and allied health workers, as well as an historic court case to ensure Uber drivers are paid the minimum wage.

“All of this goes to show that when workers across the country organise, it is possible to make change happen.

“The Green Party will continue to be a voice in Parliament for better pay and conditions for people working in the public sector, which can be paid for through a more progressive tax system where the wealthiest few pay their fair share,” says Teanau Tuiono.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Palestine’s Christmas And A Holiday Music Playlist


At this time of year, nominally Christian nations are preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ in Bethlehem. Last week however, the UN Human Rights Commission issued a press release condemning “the rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces” this year against Palestinians living on the occupied West Bank...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>


Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki... More>>

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 