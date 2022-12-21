Wage Boost For School Bus Drivers Welcomed

The Green Party is celebrating a win following the news that the Government will invest in boosting the wages of rural school bus drivers.

“Rural school bus drivers are a vital part of our communities, making sure our tamariki get to and from school safely. It is only right that we pay them properly,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for education, Teanau Tuiono.

“The news back in October that the Government would boost bus driver wages across Aotearoa was welcomed, but it did create a discrepancy in wages between rural school bus drivers and urban bus drivers.

“I raised this issue in Parliament last week and was reassured to hear that the Minister was considering the flow-on implications of the boost in public transport bus driver wages.

“To have this resolved so soon after raising the issue is great news.

“The wage boost means that the people who dedicate so much of their lives to serving our communities and keeping our kids safe can go into the summer break knowing that when the school year starts in 2023 they will get the pay they deserve.

“A big shout out to the New Zealand Tramways Union for their advocacy on behalf of rural school bus drivers, and for showing what can be achieved when people come together to demand change.

“Over the last few months, we have seen some really significant gains for working people across the country, including a pay increase for firefighters and allied health workers, as well as an historic court case to ensure Uber drivers are paid the minimum wage.

“All of this goes to show that when workers across the country organise, it is possible to make change happen.

“The Green Party will continue to be a voice in Parliament for better pay and conditions for people working in the public sector, which can be paid for through a more progressive tax system where the wealthiest few pay their fair share,” says Teanau Tuiono.

© Scoop Media

