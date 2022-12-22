Parliament

Planning A Stress And Emissions Free Roadie

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 12:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Summer is a great time to do a few road trips and safely explore the country, while doing your bit for the environment, Transport Minister Michael Wood has reminded Kiwis.

“The summer roadie is a great way to explore our beautiful country, accessing amazing beaches, bush and baches, and doing it in a low-emissions vehicle helps us keep it this way for generations to come,” Michael Wood said.

“The success of the clean car policies has meant there are now more than 62,000 EVs on our roads, sixty percent more than at the end of 2021. It’s great to see more and more people contributing to Aotearoa New Zealand’s climate efforts by making the switch to EVs.

“People can make the switch with the knowledge that there will be a charger available when they need one, with charging stations every 75km for over 97 percent of our state highway network.

“Mapping out some charge points before you go will help drivers avoid busy roads and access public chargers when there is less demand. Tools like Waka Kotahi’s online journey planner, which collects real time information about charger location and availability, means that you can confidently plan your road trip without stress.

“Alternatively, people can also look to stay in accommodation where they can charge their EVs overnight while they recharge themselves to avoid fatigue.

“Keep an eye out for EECA’s campaign this month with advice for EV drivers on where to get the latest information on chargers, the best ways to charge EVs, and EV charging etiquette.

“EV charger availability is only going to get better as we develop our national EV charging strategy which is set for release in early 2023, work with the sector on innovations like temporary charger stations, and roll out more infrastructure,” Michael Wood said.

Michael Wood also reminded holiday-makers about something even more important than a full charge.

“Getting to your destination with enough battery life is important, but nothing is more important than getting to your destination alive. Be safe on our roads this summer – wear your seatbelt, don’t drive impaired or fatigued, put your phone away and drive safely within the speed limit,” Michael Wood said.

More information on the Journey Planner can be found on the Waka Kotahi website.

