Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Emergencies Can Happen Anytime, Anywhere – Make Sure You’re Summer Ready

Friday, 23 December 2022, 11:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Planning on heading to the beach or bach this summer? Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty is reminding Aotearoa New Zealand to be prepared over the holiday break.

“Emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere, so it’s a good idea to be ready wherever you are,” says Kieran McAnulty.

“Before heading away, there are a few things you can do to make sure you’re prepared for an emergency.

“Start by find out about local hazards in the region you’re visiting, pack emergency grab bags for everyone in your family, and check your tsunami evacuation zone.

“New Zealand’s entire coastline is at risk of tsunami and that means a lot of us will be visiting places that are at risk this summer.

“Whenever we head to the beach we need to be tsunami ready as well as sun smart. If you’re near the coast, remember, if an earthquake is long or strong, get gone – don’t wait for official warnings.

“You can check the National Emergency Management Agency’s tsunami evacuation map, to find out where to go if you need to evacuate.

“Make sure you can stay informed – check local radio frequencies, know where to get local Civil Defence information, and remember that some places won’t have mobile coverage.

“It’s also a good idea to check any fire bans that might be in place in the areas you are visiting.

“There is never a better time than now to prepare and update your plan to keep you and your whānau safe over the summer period.”

Get summer ready at www.getready.govt.nz/summer

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 