Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Waka Kotahi The Grinch That Says No To New Road Opening

Friday, 23 December 2022, 7:06 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The brand new Puhoi to Warkworth road is ready to open and provide a safer and faster journey for motorists, but Waka Kotahi is refusing to let people on it before Christmas,” says ACT’s Transport spokesperson Simon Court.

“Responses to Written Parliamentary Questions from Transport Minister Michael Wood state that the road won’t be ready to go before Christmas, but the contractors who have built it say otherwise and are asking the Government to let motorists use it.

“ACT understands Fletcher Construction and Acciona have written to the Northern Express Group stating that the road should have been opened to traffic from 12 December, requesting that Waka Kotahi work with them to get it open for Christmas motorists.

“The new road is sorely needed. An estimated 20,000 vehicles a day travel on SH1 between Pūhoi and Warkworth, that’s not including the holiday rush.

“Several fatal crashes have occurred between Pūhoi and Warkworth in recent years, some of which were head-on collisions. The Government talks about the road to zero road deaths, they should open this much safer road in time for Christmas.

“It’s understood the only thing holding up progress is some incomplete landscaping and drainage that won’t affect the safe operation of the new road at all.

“Motorists have waited decades for this road, it’s ready to open, Waka Kotahi needs to get on with opening it in time for Christmas.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 