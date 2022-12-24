Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Stay Of Proceedings In High Court ‘501’ Ruling Welcomed

Saturday, 24 December 2022, 2:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Justice Minister Kiri Allan has welcomed the decision by the High Court to issue a stay of proceedings following the ‘501’ ruling.

Crown Law, the Ministry of Justice - Te Tāhū o te Ture, Police and the Department of Corrections - Ara Poutama Aotearoa have been working closely to address the legal and operational implications for the management of the returning offenders regime, following Tuesday’s decision in the High Court.

“The legislation, which was passed in 2015, allows for the monitoring and supporting of people who have been deported, some directly from prison. It allows police and Corrections to effectively manage the potential risk they may pose,” Kiri Allan said.

“Yesterday the Crown Law Office sought a stay in proceedings, as part of the Government’s efforts to ensure Police and Corrections have the appropriate powers needed to manage 501s living in New Zealand and arriving in the country, until a longer term solution is found. The application was subsequently approved.

“The court’s judgment would require significant changes to current procedures which are designed to ensure public safety. Given the proximity to Christmas and the fact that Parliament has risen, the stay will help Government ensure there are no unintended effects from the decision, especially when it comes to the safety of our communities.

“The Government will now take immediate action to ensure legislation can be introduced when Parliament next sits, so the law has a retrospective effect. I will be seeking support from parties across the House on this,” Kiri Allan said.

Crown Law has also filed an appeal against this week’s High Court decision, with the matter to be heard in the Court of Appeal in February.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 