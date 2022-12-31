Parliament

Pasifika Celebrated In New Year Honours

Saturday, 31 December 2022, 2:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

A former Premier of Niue and a leading Pacific doctor in the fight against COVID-19 have been celebrated in this year’s New Year honours said Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio.

Young Vivian who was the leader of Niue in the 1990’s and 2000’s led the response to Cyclone Heta and oversaw the construction of Niue’s Foou Hospital. He has been made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

“Young Vivian has been a great voice for Niue’s culture and language,” Aupito William Sio said.

“I am also delighted to see that Dr Apisalome Talemaitoga who has been a resolute champion for the Pacific Community in the battle against COVID-19has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Dr Talemaitoga was instrumental in communicating the vaccine message to our community. He is now Co-Chair of the National COVID-19 response group.

“It’s also great that Pacific humour is reflected on this list with comedian David Fane being made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit. David Fane was a founder of the Naked Samoans troupe.

“He is also been a familiar face on Aotearoa New Zealand screens starring in everything from Sione’s Wedding to Outrageous Fortune and Bro’ Town.

“Another champion of our Pacific Community is Nathan Fa’avae who has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

“Nathan Fa’avae has pioneered women’s adventure racing and founded the Fa’avae Foundation which funds Pacific young people who want to experience outdoor education.

“Those being honoured also reflect the fantastic diversity of areas that Pacific peoples are making a strong contribution in – which includes business, community, language, culture and the arts, health, and of course the recipients reflect the diversity of our communities that are the face of the New Zealand’s future,” Aupito William Sio said.

List of Pacific recipients:

Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit

  • Honourable Mititaiagimene Young Vivian, for services to Niue

Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit

  • Mr Nathan Fa’avae, for services to adventure racing, outdoor education and the Pacific community
  • Mr David Fane, for services to the performing arts
  • Dr Apisalome Talemaitoga, for services to health and the Pacific community
  • Ms Lisa Taouma, for services to Pacific arts and the screen industry

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit

  • Dr Gina Cole, for services to literature
  • Father Paulo Filoialii, for services to the Pacific community
  • Mr Sefita Hao’uli, for services to Tongan and Pacific communities
  • Ms Lakiloko Keakea, for services to Tuvaluan art
  • Ms Marilyn Kohlhase, for services Pacific arts and education
  • Dr Lana Lopesi, for services to the arts
  • Mr Sully Paea, for services to youth
  • Ms Rosanna Raymond, for services to Pacific art

Queen’s Service Medal

  • Mrs Kinaua Ewels, for services to the Kiribati community
  • Mr Galumalemana Galumalemana, for services to the Pacific community
  • Ms Hana Halalele, for services to Pacific health
  • Mrs Teurukura Kekena, for services to the Cook Islands and Pacific communities
  • Mr Nanai Muaau, for services to Pacific health
  • Mr Lomia Naniseni, for services to the Tokelau community
  • Mr Ma’a Brian Sagala, for services to Pacific communities
  • Ms Mamaitaloa Sagapolutele, for services to education and the Pacific community

Honorary Queen’s Service Medal

  • Tofilau Nina Kirifi-Alai, for services to education and the Pacific community
  • Tuifa’asisina Maria Lafaele, for services to Pacific health
  • Mrs Nemai Vucago, for services to Fijian and Pacific communities

