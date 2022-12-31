Pasifika Celebrated In New Year Honours

A former Premier of Niue and a leading Pacific doctor in the fight against COVID-19 have been celebrated in this year’s New Year honours said Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio.

Young Vivian who was the leader of Niue in the 1990’s and 2000’s led the response to Cyclone Heta and oversaw the construction of Niue’s Foou Hospital. He has been made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

“Young Vivian has been a great voice for Niue’s culture and language,” Aupito William Sio said.

“I am also delighted to see that Dr Apisalome Talemaitoga who has been a resolute champion for the Pacific Community in the battle against COVID-19has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Dr Talemaitoga was instrumental in communicating the vaccine message to our community. He is now Co-Chair of the National COVID-19 response group.

“It’s also great that Pacific humour is reflected on this list with comedian David Fane being made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit. David Fane was a founder of the Naked Samoans troupe.

“He is also been a familiar face on Aotearoa New Zealand screens starring in everything from Sione’s Wedding to Outrageous Fortune and Bro’ Town.

“Another champion of our Pacific Community is Nathan Fa’avae who has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

“Nathan Fa’avae has pioneered women’s adventure racing and founded the Fa’avae Foundation which funds Pacific young people who want to experience outdoor education.

“Those being honoured also reflect the fantastic diversity of areas that Pacific peoples are making a strong contribution in – which includes business, community, language, culture and the arts, health, and of course the recipients reflect the diversity of our communities that are the face of the New Zealand’s future,” Aupito William Sio said.

List of Pacific recipients:

Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Honourable Mititaiagimene Young Vivian, for services to Niue

Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Mr Nathan Fa’avae, for services to adventure racing, outdoor education and the Pacific community

Mr David Fane, for services to the performing arts

Dr Apisalome Talemaitoga, for services to health and the Pacific community

Ms Lisa Taouma, for services to Pacific arts and the screen industry

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Dr Gina Cole, for services to literature

Father Paulo Filoialii, for services to the Pacific community

Mr Sefita Hao’uli, for services to Tongan and Pacific communities

Ms Lakiloko Keakea, for services to Tuvaluan art

Ms Marilyn Kohlhase, for services Pacific arts and education

Dr Lana Lopesi, for services to the arts

Mr Sully Paea, for services to youth

Ms Rosanna Raymond, for services to Pacific art

Queen’s Service Medal

Mrs Kinaua Ewels, for services to the Kiribati community

Mr Galumalemana Galumalemana, for services to the Pacific community

Ms Hana Halalele, for services to Pacific health

Mrs Teurukura Kekena, for services to the Cook Islands and Pacific communities

Mr Nanai Muaau, for services to Pacific health

Mr Lomia Naniseni, for services to the Tokelau community

Mr Ma’a Brian Sagala, for services to Pacific communities

Ms Mamaitaloa Sagapolutele, for services to education and the Pacific community

Honorary Queen’s Service Medal

Tofilau Nina Kirifi-Alai, for services to education and the Pacific community

Tuifa’asisina Maria Lafaele, for services to Pacific health

Mrs Nemai Vucago, for services to Fijian and Pacific communities

