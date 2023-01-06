Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Not Enough Health Workers? We Hear Ya!

Friday, 6 January 2023, 2:18 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“As emergency departments overflow and waiting times increase, it’s obvious New Zealand needs more health professionals. We hear ya,” says ACT’s Deputy Leader and Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“Recently a Ministerial Briefing was leaked to the ACT Party which showed that Health Minister Andrew Little was fully aware of the shortages across the health sector, yet professions on the list such as paramedics and pharmacists still find it too difficult to get into the country. Written Parliamentary Questions show paramedics have a 35.2 per cent vacancy rate.

“Other professions, like specialist doctors and nurses have had to wait two years for the Government to finally loosen immigration regulations. In the meantime the rest of the world has been competing for this talent and New Zealand has been left behind. The state of Victoria has billboards up asking for nurses as you drive home from Auckland Hospital.

“ACT’s immigration policy makes clear that all immigrants with sufficient points would have a path to residency. Today’s leaky announcement is a perfect example of why such a simplified and streamlined system would be better for New Zealand. Under ACT’s policy, the occupations on the Ministry of Health’s list would already have a straight path to residency. They would not have to rely on political whims.

“Just last month in Parliament I asked Andrew Little why paramedics aren’t on the list and he replied, “I can’t explain what has happened in relation to paramedics.” That was a day after Little had received advice from his own department that they should be included. Today he still hasn’t changed anything.

“It’s time Andrew Little and Michael Wood took their heads out of the sand and listened to our health workforce, watched the news and stop being so pig-headed. The health system is in crisis and Kiwis want to have faith that an ambulance will turn up or they can get the care their taxes are paying for.

“Unfortunately the Minister continues to do little. New Zealanders deserve better.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 

Government: Stronger Measures Proposed To Tackle Youth Vaping
“Youth vaping is becoming increasingly popular, with many choosing to vape despite never having smoked,” Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>

Government: A Strong Summer For Tourism Builds On A Bumper Year
Around 470,000 to 530,000 international visitors are estimated to arrive in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington airports in January and February 2023... More>>


Government: Stay Of Proceedings In High Court ‘501’ Ruling Welcomed
Justice Minister Kiri Allan has welcomed the decision by the High Court to issue a stay of proceedings following the ‘501’ ruling... More>>

ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 