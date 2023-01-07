Parliament

Getting Tougher To Do Business? We Hear Ya!

Saturday, 7 January 2023, 2:09 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The ACT Party has today launched the next part of our ‘We hear ya’ campaign. ACT MPs travelled the country in 2022, carrying out 208 public meetings. One of the main concerns we heard was that red tape and regulations keep making it harder to do business,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Since Labour has been in Government it has become tougher to hire employees, more expensive to keep them, and materials have exploded in price.

“Australia’s median wage is 42 per cent higher than New Zealand’s. When Labour came to office, it was only 33 per cent. Labour’s mismanagement is why we cannot have nice things.

“ACT says it’s time Kiwi businesses got some relief. We will:

  • Reverse the Government’s workplace relations changes, including Matariki, or swap it for one of the other existing statutory holidays
  • Repeal “Fair Pay” Agreements
  • Reverse new sick leave entitlements
  • Reinstate 90-day trials for all businesses
  • Pause minimum wage increases for three years
  • Abolish remaining tariffs
  • Replace the RMA with our fit-for purpose environmental and urban development laws
  • Require councils to accept any ‘equivalent material' certified by MBIE for use in building projects
  • Exempt OECD members from the Overseas Investment Act, allowing foreign supermarket chains to invest in New Zealand with certainty
  • Implement a Carbon Tax Refund returning revenues from the ETS to New Zealanders
  • Simplify immigration laws making it easier for migrants to move between employers
  • Return the Reserve Bank's mandate to taming inflation alone.

“ACT has employers’ backs. We know they need tax and regulation relief and will fight on their behalf for more sensible, sustainable economic policies so they can grow their businesses and employ more New Zealanders.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


