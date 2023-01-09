Parliament

Green MPs Write Directly To Grand Ayatollah Khamenei Of Iran

Monday, 9 January 2023, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Members of Parliament for the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have today written to Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Khamenei to condemn the ongoing violence and killing of women’s rights and democracy protesters, and to call on him to intervene immediately.

“The world is watching and Mr. Khamenei needs to be held directly accountable for the systematic violence being perpetrated by his forces. It is in his power to bring it to an end and we urge him to do so immediately,” says the Green Party's human rights spokesperson, Golriz Ghahraman.

A copy of the Green Party’s letter has also been sent to President Raisi, Ministers for Justice and Foreign Affairs, and Iran's Ambassador to Aotearoa.

“Iranian activists, academics, and lawyers who have challenged the Ayatollah for his role in violence and oppression have been imprisoned or killed. We are using our freedom as New Zealand MPs to hold this regime, and in particular its individual leaders to account.

“The daily news of violence, including deliberate maiming, blinding and killing of protesters by Iran’s security forces, continued executions, torture and sexual violence is devastating. Nearly 20,000 protesters remain in custody, that we know of.

“As Supreme Leader, with ultimate command and control of every regime agency committing the documented abuses, responsibility lies with Mr. Khamenei.

“The New Zealand Government is yet to condemn the execution of Iranian protesters, the latest of whom were Mohammad Hosseini and Mohammad Mehdi Karami, killed on Saturday.

“Leaders across the EU and other Western nations have formally condemned those deaths, imposed individual sanctions on the leadership responsible and designated Iran’s security agencies as terror entities.

“Our letter today urges Mr. Khamenei to put a stop to the death and torture happening in Iran. But so too are we urging our Government to be on the right side of history by condemning the ongoing violence and systemic human rights abuses.

“The Green Party will continue to give voice to the struggle of the Iranian people until all of Iran is free,” says Golriz Ghahraman.

