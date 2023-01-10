Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Monkeypox Vaccination Available To Eligible People From Next Week

Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 10:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall
Associate Minister of Health

A vaccine for people at risk of mpox (Monkeypox) will be available if prescribed by a medical practitioner to people who meet eligibility criteria from Monday 16 January, says Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall.

5,000 vials of the vaccine have been obtained, enough for up to 20,000 people. A further supply of additional vaccines is anticipated to arrive in Aotearoa later this year.

Those initially eligible for the vaccine include:

· Close physical contacts of people infected with mpox, such as sexual partners and people who live in the same household.

· Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM) who have multiple sexual partners, and trans and cisgender women who are in intimate relationships with these eligible men.

· Those recommended to have the vaccine by medical specialists.

From Tuesday 10 January, people can complete an initial assessment to check if they are at risk of mpox at https://www.burnettfoundation.org.nz or by ringing the mpox Healthline on 0800 116 672 between 8am and 8pm.

Eligible people may be offered a consultation with a medical practitioner at a dedicated clinic. As part of this consultation the option of receiving the vaccine as well as the potential risks and benefits will be discussed.

The vaccine may be prescribed by a medical practitioner following the consultation and provided in line with section 29 of the Medicines Act.

“We encourage eligible people to make an appointment for a free consultation with a doctor by calling Healthline. The consultation is needed as this vaccine has not yet been approved by Medsafe, the New Zealand medicines regulator. The company responsible for the vaccine is expected to apply to Medsafe shortly,” Ayesha Verrall said.

In the initial phase, the mpox consultation service is prioritising first dose for the eligible population. Timing of the recommended second dose is a minimum 28 day interval and can be up to 2 years after the first dose.

This vaccine can also be given to close physical contacts of people infected with mpox after they have been exposed to mpox. If this is within four days after first exposure to mpox it will provide the highest chance of avoiding the disease. If people think they have been exposed to mpox they should call Healthline.

There have been 41 reported cases of mpox in New Zealand as of 9 January. Mpox did not get a foothold in New Zealand in 2022 like it did in other countries. This is down to the great collaboration of community organisations, public health teams, and people taking sensible steps to reduce their risk,” Ayesha Verrall said.

Anyone with any concerns about mpox should seek advice from the place they normally receive health advice, which could be their GP, sexual health clinic or Healthline on 0800 116 672.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Green Party: MPs Write Directly To Grand Ayatollah Khamenei Of Iran
Members of Parliament for the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have today written to Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Khamenei to condemn the ongoing violence and killing of women’s rights and democracy protesters... More>>

Government: Stronger Measures Proposed To Tackle Youth Vaping
“Youth vaping is becoming increasingly popular, with many choosing to vape despite never having smoked,” Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>

Government: A Strong Summer For Tourism Builds On A Bumper Year
Around 470,000 to 530,000 international visitors are estimated to arrive in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington airports in January and February 2023... More>>

ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 