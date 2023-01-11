Millions Wasted To Slow Trips To Wellington Airport

Let’s Get Wellington Moving has spent $2.4 million on a pedestrian crossing that will make trips to Wellington Airport even slower, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Of the $2.4 million price tag for this pedestrian crossing, a whopping $535,000 was pocketed by consultants. Labour must explain how it costs more than half a million dollars in consultants’ fees to build a pedestrian crossing.

“This project, which will only add to the duration of trips to the airport, is one of the only projects that Labour has delivered, despite spending the past five years talking about ‘Let’s Get Wellington Moving’.

“Rather than delivering on major transport projects that Wellingtonians actually need, all that Let’s Get Wellington Moving has accomplished under Labour are a few intersection improvements and speed limit reductions to the airport and across the city.

“National’s vision for Let’s Get Wellington Moving in 2015 was to unlock the route to the airport with faster journey times, but all Labour is doing is slowing Wellingtonians down.”

