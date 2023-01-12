Sick Of Crime? We Hear Ya!

“The ACT Party has today launched the next phase of our ‘We hear ya’ campaign.’ Crime is out of control, whether it’s smash and grabs, ram raids or carjackings, Kiwis have had enough,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“As ACT MPs travelled up and down the country in 2022 carrying out 208 public meetings we heard the fear and frustration from New Zealanders.

"Crime is out of control and they want to see consequences for offenders and victims being taken of.

“No other party has released more policy to tackle crime than ACT. We would:

Introduce Gang Injunction Orders

Ankle bracelets for youth offenders

Turn Inland Revenue on the gangs

Introduce tools to crack down on gangs and illegal firearm use

Electronically monitor spending for gang members on welfare

Restrict the use of electronic bail, while dropping the target for lower prison numbers

Infringement notices for youth offenders, leading to instant, practical penalties instead of justice delayed

Introduce Three Strikes for burglary, recognising it is a recidivist crime

Introduce financial reparations made by the Crown, so victims don’t have to watch their attacker putting 65 cents a week in their account for 10 years

Re-introduce Three Strikes

Increasing police in line with the population

Introduce a policy of no rehab, no parole

An Independent Review of the IPCA

Make changes to the Arms Act.

“ACT has listened, we hear ya. We’ve taken your concerns and have come up with practical policies so there are consequences for offenders.”

