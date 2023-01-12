Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Sick Of Crime? We Hear Ya!

Thursday, 12 January 2023, 10:41 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The ACT Party has today launched the next phase of our ‘We hear ya’ campaign.’ Crime is out of control, whether it’s smash and grabs, ram raids or carjackings, Kiwis have had enough,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“As ACT MPs travelled up and down the country in 2022 carrying out 208 public meetings we heard the fear and frustration from New Zealanders.

"Crime is out of control and they want to see consequences for offenders and victims being taken of.

“No other party has released more policy to tackle crime than ACT. We would:

  • Introduce Gang Injunction Orders
  • Ankle bracelets for youth offenders
  • Turn Inland Revenue on the gangs
  • Introduce tools to crack down on gangs and illegal firearm use
  • Electronically monitor spending for gang members on welfare
  • Restrict the use of electronic bail, while dropping the target for lower prison numbers
  • Infringement notices for youth offenders, leading to instant, practical penalties instead of justice delayed
  • Introduce Three Strikes for burglary, recognising it is a recidivist crime
  • Introduce financial reparations made by the Crown, so victims don’t have to watch their attacker putting 65 cents a week in their account for 10 years
  • Re-introduce Three Strikes
  • Increasing police in line with the population
  • Introduce a policy of no rehab, no parole
  • An Independent Review of the IPCA
  • Make changes to the Arms Act.

“ACT has listened, we hear ya. We’ve taken your concerns and have come up with practical policies so there are consequences for offenders.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Fiji’s Journey Back To The Future


For wealthier New Zealanders and Australians, Fiji is just one option among many for their tourism resort experiences, poolside. Obviously, the country amounts to a lot more to the people who actually live there. It also happens to be the Pacific’s key diplomatic listening post, the home of the Pacific Islands Forum secretariat, a crucial hub for trade and transport among other Pacific islands, our largest Pacific trading partner, a major contributor to the UN’s global peacekeeping efforts, and the Pacific’s main advocate on climate change issues. Matters in Fiji matter...
More>>



 
 

Government: Monkeypox Vaccination Available To Eligible People From Next Week
A vaccine for people at risk of mpox (Monkeypox) will be available if prescribed by a medical practitioner to people who meet eligibility criteria from Monday 16 January, says Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall... More>>


Green Party: MPs Write Directly To Grand Ayatollah Khamenei Of Iran
Members of Parliament for the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have today written to Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Khamenei to condemn the ongoing violence and killing of women’s rights and democracy protesters... More>>

Government: Stronger Measures Proposed To Tackle Youth Vaping
“Youth vaping is becoming increasingly popular, with many choosing to vape despite never having smoked,” Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>


ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 