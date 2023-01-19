Parliament

Luxon Sets Out Team To Contest The 2023 Election

Thursday, 19 January 2023, 10:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National will work hard this year to show New Zealanders that it has the skills, policy, team, and commitment to form a Government that delivers for all Kiwis, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says.

Announcing today a limited reshuffle of the National Caucus, Mr Luxon said New Zealand is the best country in the world but, under Labour, is heading in the wrong direction.

“The Labour Government has failed to deliver on its commitments to New Zealand meaning too many Kiwis are going backwards.

“My team will spend 2023 demonstrating how National will deliver the change New Zealand needs to realise its great potential.

“National will embrace pragmatic solutions for New Zealand’s toughest problems, like the rising cost of living, ram raids, and falling educational achievement.

“A National Government will get things done – strengthening the economy to lift incomes, building infrastructure and delivering better frontline public services.

“The line-up National will take into the election is a mixture of experience and emerging talent.

“National’s team did an excellent job of holding the Government to account last year and I expect that to continue in 2023, so the changes are limited.

“However, there are several changes reflecting the hard work and talents of a number of people in the team.

Highlights include:

  • Chris Bishop picks up Urban Development and RMA Reform, while Michael Woodhouse picks up Shadow Leader of the House.
  • Louise Upston adds Family Violence Prevention to her portfolios.
  • Judith Collins takes on the new roles of Foreign Direct Investment and Digitising Government.
  • Todd Muller is confirmed as the Agriculture spokesperson, and also takes on the Climate Change portfolio.
  • Todd McClay picks up the new Hunting and Fishing portfolio.
  • Penny Simmonds takes on the new portfolio of Workforce Planning.
  • New Hamilton West MP Tama Potaka picks up the Māori Development and Associate Housing portfolios, with a focus on social housing.

“New Zealand needs an alternative to Labour’s wasteful spending and inability to deliver. National is that alternative. National will get things done.”

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fraught Journey Back To The Centre


Ever since Christopher Luxon became leader, National has adopted a “small target” strategy. This consists of offering nothing to distract the media from its focus on the government’s shortcomings and the public’s discontent with its performance. In particular, the strategy involves releasing no policy alternatives whose own failings might then be picked apart, and become the story. It assumes the media will largely shrug and accept the stonewalling on policy and move on. Here’s how the comms experts define how the strategy should be used by corporates facing unwelcome media scrutiny...
Gordon Campbell: On The Cult Of Political Boldness
The next recession is shaping up as the most predicted event since the Second Coming. There are signs inflation has peaked and is receding without an increase in unemployment. This optimism isn't leading to a pause in the raising of interest rates... More>>

EDS: Rethink Inquiry Into Plantation Forestry
The Environmental Defence Society is calling on the Minister of Forestry, Hon Stuart Nash, to think again about the merits of an independent Inquiry into exotic forest planting and harvest methods... More>>

Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>


