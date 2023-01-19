Luxon Sets Out Team To Contest The 2023 Election

National will work hard this year to show New Zealanders that it has the skills, policy, team, and commitment to form a Government that delivers for all Kiwis, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says.

Announcing today a limited reshuffle of the National Caucus, Mr Luxon said New Zealand is the best country in the world but, under Labour, is heading in the wrong direction.

“The Labour Government has failed to deliver on its commitments to New Zealand meaning too many Kiwis are going backwards.

“My team will spend 2023 demonstrating how National will deliver the change New Zealand needs to realise its great potential.

“National will embrace pragmatic solutions for New Zealand’s toughest problems, like the rising cost of living, ram raids, and falling educational achievement.

“A National Government will get things done – strengthening the economy to lift incomes, building infrastructure and delivering better frontline public services.

“The line-up National will take into the election is a mixture of experience and emerging talent.

“National’s team did an excellent job of holding the Government to account last year and I expect that to continue in 2023, so the changes are limited.

“However, there are several changes reflecting the hard work and talents of a number of people in the team.

Highlights include:

Chris Bishop picks up Urban Development and RMA Reform, while Michael Woodhouse picks up Shadow Leader of the House.

Louise Upston adds Family Violence Prevention to her portfolios.

Judith Collins takes on the new roles of Foreign Direct Investment and Digitising Government.

Todd Muller is confirmed as the Agriculture spokesperson, and also takes on the Climate Change portfolio.

Todd McClay picks up the new Hunting and Fishing portfolio .

Penny Simmonds takes on the new portfolio of Workforce Planning.

New Hamilton West MP Tama Potaka picks up the Māori Development and Associate Housing portfolios, with a focus on social housing.

“New Zealand needs an alternative to Labour’s wasteful spending and inability to deliver. National is that alternative. National will get things done.”

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2301/National_Caucus__Jan_2023.pdf

© Scoop Media

