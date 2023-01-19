Parliament

Statement From Grant Robertson

Thursday, 19 January 2023, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Grant Robertson - Labour MP

I am not putting myself forward to be a candidate for the leadership of the Labour Party. In 2014 when I failed to secure the leadership of the Party for the second time I indicated that I would not put myself forward again. My position has not changed.

I have been a close up witness to the extraordinary work that Jacinda has done as leader and Prime Minister.

The level of intensity and commitment required of Prime Minister is an order of magnitude greater than any other role. It is a job that you must unequivocally want to do in order to do it the justice it deserves. I have every confidence that there are colleagues within the Caucus who are both capable of doing the role, and have the desire to take it on. They will have my full support.

It is a privilege to be Minister of Finance. I recognise that as the country faces a challenging economic environment, experience, stability and continuity are critical. I remain absolutely committed to fulfilling that role, or any other one the new Leader will ask me to undertake. I am also committed to running in the 2023 election to help secure a further term for a Labour led government.

I will not be making any further comment on the leadership until the process has concluded.

It has been the honour of my working life to have supported Jacinda as Minister of Finance and as Deputy Prime Minister. Her intellect, judgement and empathy mark her out as one of New Zealand’s finest Leaders. I believe that history will judge her tenure as Prime Minister as a period where New Zealand not only weathered many storms, but also made huge progress in becoming a stronger, fairer and more inclusive nation. As a colleague, a friend and a New Zealander I am incredibly grateful for her service and commitment and wish her every joy and success in the future.

