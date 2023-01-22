Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Over Co-governance Being Forced On You? We Hear Ya!

Sunday, 22 January 2023, 2:11 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The ACT Party has today launched the next phase of our ‘We hear ya’ campaign.’ ACT MPs travelled the country in 2022, carrying out 208 public meetings. One of the main concerns we heard was about co-government being forced on New Zealanders,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“ACT doesn’t just oppose, we propose. That’s why we’ve set out what practical steps we would take to deliver the promise of a modern, multi-ethnic liberal democracy in Government.

“The current government is presenting New Zealanders with a false choice. It says that if we want to right the wrongs of the past, cherish Māori language and culture, and give all New Zealanders equal opportunity, then we must throw out universal human rights in favour of co-government.

“Parties on the left, led by Labour, promote decision-making made by two parties jointly co-governing when it comes to regulatory decisions and government service delivery. ACT would overturn and replace the obsession with co-government, replacing it with a more liberal outlook that treats all humans with equal dignity.

“In fact, the belief is extraordinary because universal human rights are a foundation of New Zealand. ACT’s agenda is truer to the Treaty and our country’s best interests, based on what works internationally.

“The Treaty guaranteed all people ngā tikanga katoa rite tahi, the same rights and duties. We followed through, in 1893, by becoming the first society in human history to give every citizen the same voting rights. New Zealand, under the first Labour Government, insisted that universal human rights be included in the United Nations Charter, and we eagerly signed up to the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights which begins with “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights”.

“Even the Labour Party, today the driving force behind the agenda of co-government, advertises that ‘All political authority comes from the people by democratic means including universal suffrage, regular and free elections with a secret ballot’ in its constitution. Many of Labour’s current policies appear to breach its principles, if not its constitution.

“We are told that ‘one-person-one-vote’ is old-fashioned, and we should welcome a new, ‘enlightened’ type of political system. This new system is a ‘tiriti-centric Aotearoa,’ where we are divided into tangata whenua, people of the land, and tangata tiriti, people of the treaty. Each person will not have an inherent set of political rights because they are citizens of New Zealand. Instead, they will have rights based on their whakapapa or ancestry.

“Continuing to embed the extraordinary belief will be highly divisive. The danger is that if the Government continually tells people to regard each other as members of a group rather than individuals with inherent dignity, there is a danger people will internalise that lesson. Once that happens, it is very difficult to go back.

“This is why New Zealanders deserve a coherent and rational debate about the Treaty and Democracy. They are not getting it, largely because people who question co-government are often accused of racism. This paper sets out three steps that a future Government might take to step New Zealand back from the divisiveness of co-government, and promote New Zealand as a modern, multi-ethnic, liberal democracy.

“Doing so requires separating out a number of quite different matters that are often mixed up. We are told that if we want to honour the spirit of the Treaty, amend for past breaches of the Treaty, preserve and embrace Māori language and culture, and address present day inequities between Māori and non-Māori, then we have to embrace constitutional change that is incompatible with liberal democracy.

“ACT’s policy outlines three changes that a future Government might make. They are:

  1. Interpreting the Treaty properly by passing a Treaty Principles Act through Parliament and putting it to referendum for confirmation by the people
  2. Reversing race based policies, such as three waters legislation, a Māori Health authority, and Resource Management law that requires consultation based on race
  3. Reorienting the public service to target need based on robust data instead of lazy race based targeting.

“ACT will fight for democracy; it will be a key campaign platform for us and an important part of any coalition negotiations. We have practical initiatives we can implement in Government. We hear ya!”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ: Chris Hipkins chosen as Labour leader, will be NZ’s next PM


Remutaka MP and Minister of Education Chris Hipkins is the sole nominee to become leader of the the Labour Party. Jacinda Ardern’s surprise resignation sparked a Labour Party leadership contest. Hipkins has been a high-profile minister in the Labour government, taking on significant portfolios...
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Ardern, Business Confidence, And The Worth Of Sanctions


The decision by Jacinda Ardern to end her term as Prime Minister on February 7 has come as a stunning surprise. It turns the task of a centre-left government winning re-election this year from difficult to nigh on impossible. No-one else among the Labour caucus has Ardern’s ability to explain and justify the choices that government is making – let alone to carry the attack to National, and expose its feeble credentials as an alternative government for all New Zealanders. Since Grant Robertson has indicated he will not be putting his name forward for the top job, the choice probably comes down to Chris Hipkins or Michael Wood. They’re both able and hard-working, but leaders? Not so much...
More>>
 


Taxpayers' Union: PM's Favourability Goes Negative While Labour Hits A Record Low
For the first time in the Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll, the Prime Minister's net favourability rating is negative. Outgoing PM Jacinda Ardern’s rating has dropped 4 points... More>>


Government: General Election To Be Held On 14 October 2023
The 2023 General Election will be held on Saturday 14 October 2023, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “Announcing the election date early in the year provides New Zealanders with certainty... More>>


National: Luxon Sets Out Team To Contest The 2023 Election
National will work hard this year to show New Zealanders that it has the skills, policy, team, and commitment to form a Government that delivers for all Kiwis, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 