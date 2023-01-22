Te Pāti Māori: Labours Decision Tells Māori We Aren’t Good Enough

Te Pāti Māori Co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer wish to congratulate Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni on their appointments as Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, but are equally disappointed that Tangata Whenua were overlooked in both positions.

"It’s a sad day today for Māori. The Labour Party passed on a Tangata Whenua Prime Minister and a Tangata Whenua Deputy Prime Minister. They are telling Māori, that despite having the largest Māori caucus ever in Government, we still are not good enough,” said Mr Waititi.

“This is another example of why Labour will never truly represent our people. It has been nearly 100 years of the Labour relationship with Māori, and they’ve still never elected a Māori Leader,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

“The Aotearoa Hou we seek for all our mokopuna requires transformational change now. It requires bold and courageous decision making to fix the poverty, homelessness and inequities that plague our people,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

“Our challenge now turns to our people; how long will we continue to put our faith in a Party that believes Māori aren’t good enough to lead this country? When will we be good enough?,” said Waititi.

“The highest promotion a Māori can ever get in the Labour Party is Minister. We have come too far in our fight for equality and rangatiratanga in this country to be pacified by runner up positions,” said Waititi.

“This election Te Pāti Māori will be coming out strong with a formidable team and we will be asking our people; Tangata Whenua and Tangata Tiriti, to come home to their whakapapa Māori and support Te Pāti Maori,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

