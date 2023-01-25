Parliament

Take Co-government Out Of Three Waters? We Hear Ya!

Wednesday, 25 January 2023, 10:30 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Three Waters is a trojan horse for more co-government, ACT says all New Zealanders should have an equal say,” says ACT’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Court.

“When the legislation was being debated, ACT put forward a series of amendments to ensure the legislation is clear, science-based and equal for all New Zealanders. Labour didn’t even want to discuss them.

“The legislation is based on the concept of Te Mana o Te Wai, which refers to the fundamental importance of water, and recognises that protecting the health of freshwater protects the health and well-being of the wider environment. This is vague, is based on amorphous spiritual or moral concepts, and is open to endless litigation and judicial mischief.

“ACT proposed to replace the vague and amorphous definition with the definition from the Food Act, which has the objective "of keeping freshwater in a safe and suitable condition". Labour said no.

“There is no rationale for continuing to have co-government at the centre of water reforms. Nanaia Mahuta herself has admitted that “Māori have not expressed rights and interests in three waters assets over and above those as ratepayers within their respective communities of interest.”

“There are real problems with drinking water quality in some communities, failing wastewater networks and sewage overflows into rivers and onto beaches. None of these problems are solved by trying to force co-government structures on to a future three waters delivery model.

ACT’s Water Infrastructure Plan would:

  • Provide for councils to enter voluntary “shared services” agreements, gaining the benefits of scale, while retaining local ownership and control
  • Establish long term 30-year Central Government-Local Government Partnership agreements to plan water infrastructure upgrades tailored to specific regions
  • Establish a Public-Private Partnerships to attract investment from financial entities such as KiwiSaver funds, ACC, iwi investment funds, etc.
  • Expand the exemption from domestic supply for a single dwelling to also include all small water suppliers sup plying fewer than 30 endpoint users.

“We can improve the current system, but we don’t need to do so through state-mandated centralisation and allowing some people to have more influence than others based on their ethnicity.

“ACT’s plan will better balance community control of water assets alongside a plan for levelling up the necessary infrastructure to ensure safety and efficient water allocation.

“All New Zealanders are born equally and everyone should have equal rights.”

