Robertson Admits Spending Causing Inflation

Wednesday, 25 January 2023, 12:59 pm
“Finance Minister Grant Robertson has effectively admitted that out-of-control government spending is to blame for sky high inflation”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Reacting to today’s inflation numbers, Robertson said:

‘The Government is also doing its bit by bringing spending down to more normal levels and reduce overall demand in the economy.’

“It’s taken more than a year, but the Finance Minister has finally made the connection between his spending and the price of everything.

“Robertson has remorselessly spent the money of current and future taxpayers as he racked up $106 billion of debt in the last three years.

“He needs to break his addiction to spending and ACT can help him kick the habit.

“Our fully-costed Alternative Budget shows how we can reduce government spending without touching frontline services and reduce taxes so people keep more of their money to fight cost increases.”

Gordon Campbell: On The Shrinking Of Labour’s Vision


Labour has begun 2023 with the centre-left bloc behind in the polls and losing ground. That being so, did his colleagues choose Chris Hipkins as the replacement for Jacinda Ardern because they think he has a realistic shot at leading them to victory this year, or because he‘s the best option available for limiting the carnage? There’s quite a difference between a victory strategy and a damage limitation strategy. That difference will determine whether Labour will go for broke and go down fighting, or merely try to batten down the hatches, jettison its problematic cargo and hope to get as many MPs into the lifeboats by mid-October as possible. Under Hipkins, Labour seems to be going for Option Two...
Maxim Institute: Chris Hipkins’ Trust Challenge
Socialist Equality Group: On Jacinda Ardern's Resignation
Taxpayers' Union: PM's Favourability Goes Negative While Labour Hits A Record Low
Government: General Election To Be Held On 14 October 2023
National: Luxon Sets Out Team To Contest The 2023 Election
Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
