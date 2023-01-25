Robertson Admits Spending Causing Inflation

“Finance Minister Grant Robertson has effectively admitted that out-of-control government spending is to blame for sky high inflation”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Reacting to today’s inflation numbers, Robertson said:

‘The Government is also doing its bit by bringing spending down to more normal levels and reduce overall demand in the economy.’

“It’s taken more than a year, but the Finance Minister has finally made the connection between his spending and the price of everything.

“Robertson has remorselessly spent the money of current and future taxpayers as he racked up $106 billion of debt in the last three years.

“He needs to break his addiction to spending and ACT can help him kick the habit.

“Our fully-costed Alternative Budget shows how we can reduce government spending without touching frontline services and reduce taxes so people keep more of their money to fight cost increases.”

© Scoop Media

