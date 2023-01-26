Parliament

Govt Books In Good Shape To Meet Economic Challenges

Thursday, 26 January 2023, 10:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister of Finance

The latest update on the government accounts shows New Zealand is in a solid position to meet global economic challenges and support New Zealanders facing cost of living pressures.

For the five months to the end of November, the Operating Balance before Gains and Losses (OBEGAL) recorded a deficit of $2.4 billion, $61 million lower than forecast at the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update in December 2022 and $5.9 billion lower than for the same period a year ago. Tax revenue came in slightly above expectations.

“The Government knows that the cost of living is top of mind for New Zealanders every time they visit the supermarket or pay their mortgage. We have provided significant support to households and businesses through programmes such as the fuel excise duty cut and half price public transport. We are committed to continuing to support Kiwis through what will be a difficult year,” Grant Robertson said.

“The Government is also playing its part by being fiscally responsible. Now that the emergency COVID response is behind us we are returning spending to more normal levels. The Treasury is forecasting real Government consumption will fall by 8.2 percent over the next couple of years, which they say indicates that fiscal policy is supporting monetary policy in dampening inflationary pressures.

Core Crown tax revenue was $78 million above forecast at $45.4 billion, due to higher-than-expected corporate tax offsetting lower GST returns.

Core Crown expenses were $742 million above forecast at $51.7 billion, due to higher interest costs and more health spending, including funding being provided to Health New Zealand/Te Whatu Ora earlier than anticipated.

Net debt was 19.2 percent of GDP, which was below the forecast of 20.3 percent of GDP due to better-than-expected market conditions affecting the New Zealand Super Fund’s financial portfolio.

“These are tough times for many people. New Zealand is in a strong starting position to face the deteriorating global economy, with low unemployment, growing exports, a rebound in tourist numbers and more people arriving to live and work in New Zealand long term than leaving, helping ease worker shortages. Our economic plan is working for Kiwis,” Grant Robertson said.

“Our debt levels are among the lowest in the OECD and well below the Government’s debt ceiling of 30 percent, ensuring we are well positioned to weather further economic shocks.

“We are taking a balanced approach that has worked for New Zealand through the pandemic and the economic aftermath that we are still experiencing. We are focused on prioritising our spending without adding to inflation pressures and returning to surplus in 2024/25, which would be a year earlier than the National Government did after the Global Financial Crisis,” Grant Robertson said.

Gordon Campbell: On The Shrinking Of Labour’s Vision


Labour has begun 2023 with the centre-left bloc behind in the polls and losing ground. That being so, did his colleagues choose Chris Hipkins as the replacement for Jacinda Ardern because they think he has a realistic shot at leading them to victory this year, or because he‘s the best option available for limiting the carnage? There’s quite a difference between a victory strategy and a damage limitation strategy. That difference will determine whether Labour will go for broke and go down fighting, or merely try to batten down the hatches, jettison its problematic cargo and hope to get as many MPs into the lifeboats by mid-October as possible. Under Hipkins, Labour seems to be going for Option Two...
Grant Robertson: Greater Focus On Supporting Kiwis As Inflation Unchanged
The Government will sharpen its focus on supporting New Zealanders dealing with cost of living pressures in a difficult global environment as annual inflation remained unchanged... More>>


Maxim Institute: Chris Hipkins’ Trust Challenge
Many commentators are now suggesting that Labour will abandon identity politics and move to the “bread-and-butter” right. But there’s a deeper problem our new PM must contend with; the issue of trust in institutions, particularly in the government... More>>


Socialist Equality Group: On Jacinda Ardern's Resignation
Ardern is bailing out as the ruling elite is demanding a major escalation in the attacks on the working class. The implicit message was that she does not feel up to the task of implementing this brutal agenda. It also cannot be ruled out that Ardern’s resignation was prompted by pressure from New Zealand’s allies in Washington... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: PM's Favourability Goes Negative While Labour Hits A Record Low
For the first time in the Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll, the Prime Minister's net favourability rating is negative. Outgoing PM Jacinda Ardern’s rating has dropped 4 points... More>>


The Conversation: Jacinda Ardern's resignation: gender and the toll of strong, compassionate leadership “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown”, wrote Shakespeare, way back in the 1500s. It’s not a new idea that top-level leadership jobs are intensely stressful and pose a heavy toll... More>>


National: Luxon Sets Out Team To Contest The 2023 Election
National will work hard this year to show New Zealanders that it has the skills, policy, team, and commitment to form a Government that delivers for all Kiwis, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

