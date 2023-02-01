Parliament

New Leader, Same Labour

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 12:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour has retained the same leadership team that has failed to deliver for New Zealanders, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says.

“Today’s Cabinet reshuffle proves once and for all that the Government has a new leader, but it is the same Labour team that will deliver the same poor results for New Zealand.

“Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has retained all of the top five ministers in the leadership team that presided over the cost-of-living crisis, rising crime and failing educational achievement.

“This is a team that has mismanaged the economy and been addicted to spending. It has lost touch with everyday New Zealanders, focusing on Labour’s pet ideological projects, rather than getting things done.

“The reshuffle shows what a low priority Mr Hipkins places on the economy. None of the Prime Minister’s top three Ministers have any experience in business or economic portfolios.

“Retaining the same team shows Labour is out of ideas and will be unable to deliver a new economic strategy to turn New Zealand’s performance around.

“The country needs more than a change of leader, it needs a Government that can get things done and deliver for all New Zealanders.”

Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

