New Leader, Same Labour

Labour has retained the same leadership team that has failed to deliver for New Zealanders, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says.

“Today’s Cabinet reshuffle proves once and for all that the Government has a new leader, but it is the same Labour team that will deliver the same poor results for New Zealand.

“Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has retained all of the top five ministers in the leadership team that presided over the cost-of-living crisis, rising crime and failing educational achievement.

“This is a team that has mismanaged the economy and been addicted to spending. It has lost touch with everyday New Zealanders, focusing on Labour’s pet ideological projects, rather than getting things done.

“The reshuffle shows what a low priority Mr Hipkins places on the economy. None of the Prime Minister’s top three Ministers have any experience in business or economic portfolios.

“Retaining the same team shows Labour is out of ideas and will be unable to deliver a new economic strategy to turn New Zealand’s performance around.

“The country needs more than a change of leader, it needs a Government that can get things done and deliver for all New Zealanders.”

