Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Hipkins' Own Trussonomics

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 12:46 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Chris Hipkins’ first policy decision is to carry on deficit spending, continuing the petrol, RUC, and Public Transport subsidies. Carrying on spending without a plan to control Government spending is a recipe for more inflation,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Liz Truss got in trouble for promising to cut taxes with no plan to cut spending. Hipkins is a mini-Truss with his plan to keep handing out subsidies on transport, with no plan to make it up elsewhere.

"If Hipkins wants the political sugar hit of giving away money with one hand, where is he going to make savings? Deficit spending in an inflationary environment is irresponsible, hardly the leadership needed in a cost of living crisis.

“Hipkins’ Government is forecast to spend $129 billion this year, up from $87 billion in 2019. The deficit this year is forecast to be $3.6 billion. Spending is 33 per cent of GDP this year, up from 28 per cent then. Five per cent of GDP is a massive increase in spending, the economy is overheated by Government spending.

“If Hipkins was any different, he would be saying, my Government can continue the transport subsidies, but we will have to make savings elsewhere. That would be honest, but Hipkins is not in this case.

“The added irony is that oil prices are low. When Labour denied there was a cost of living crisis, right before it introduced the transport subsidies, oil was over $100 USD/Barrel. Today it is down 20 per cent to less than $80 USD/Barrel. Fuel is no longer driving inflation, the problems are closer to home, but Hipkins is still fighting the last war."

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 