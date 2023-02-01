Parliament

Greens Not On Board With Fossil Fuel Subsidy

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is calling on the Government to provide direct support to low-income households and to stop subsidising fossil fuels during a climate crisis.

“Auckland has just experienced first-hand the devastating impacts of climate change. It just doesn’t make sense to be extending subsidies for fossil fuels,” says the Green Party climate change spokesperson, and co-leader, James Shaw.

“The consequences of climate change are here, and the impacts are going to get worse and worse, unless we act. The priority should be action that reduces emissions as quickly, and as fairly as possible.

“Subsidising petrol for everyone, including the highest income earners, is not the answer.

“Not only that, but a fuel tax cut is very poorly targeted. The impact of inflation is not felt equally. It is people living on the lowest incomes who are hit the hardest. And yet, it is the top earners who benefit most from petrol subsidies.

“There are better ways to help families struggling with high inflation than subsidising harmful fossil fuels. It would make far more sense to provide direct payments to low-income households by increasing Working for Families and the Accommodation Supplement.

“The subsidy is also a poor use of the transport budget. Subsidising fuel costs more than $1.3 billion per year. With Auckland’s transport infrastructure damaged so badly from climate-fuelled flooding, now is not the time to be short-changing our transport budget.

“The money spent on a fuel tax cut would be far better spent making half-price public transport permanent, along with sustained and permanent investment in more reliable and efficient public transport infrastructure.

“The Green Party is the only party with a plan that will address climate change and rebalance Aotearoa so everyone has what they need to thrive,” says James Shaw.

Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


