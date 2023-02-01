Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Another Damning Report, More Silence From Kelvin

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 3:07 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“In the wake of yet another damning report into Oranga Tamariki, there’s still nothing to suggest Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis is taking the many issues within his department seriously,” says ACT’s Children Spokesperson Karen Chhour.

“Today’s report from the Independent Children’s Monitor shows that nothing has changed since the organisation’s last report from 2020. Oranga Tamariki is continuing to fail the most vulnerable people in society.

“In many cases things have gotten worse. The amount of children registered with a GP or medical practice has dropped to only 53 per cent, only a handful of children have adequate access to mental health services, and only 26 per cent of the necessary caregiver reviews were completed on time.

“More children will slip through the cracks if something doesn’t change soon. The timeliness of investigating reports of concern gets worse every year. In 2019/20, 41 per cent of cases were investigated within 20 days, in the past year only 22 per cent have met that threshold.

“The department has followed Kelvin Davis’ lead in obfuscating information as well. Almost half of the information requests for the report were not completed due to not clearly recording information, an excuse often used by Davis when I question him in Parliament.

“In contrast to Oranga Tamariki and the Minister’s negligence, contracted NGO the Open Home Foundation was able to meet every request asked of it. If Oranga Tamariki can’t do their job then their funding should be allocated to NGOs who are capable of doing it.

“Where is Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis in all of this? His department has had controversy after controversy, and he is always missing in action. He needs to demand better from his department. Reviews and apologies count for nothing when he is nowhere to be seen when it comes to delivering improvements.

“Oranga Tamariki needs to be serving our most vulnerable children and giving them the best chance in life. There’s no more time for excuses and apologies, they need to start delivering.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 