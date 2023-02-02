Parliament

If Labour Doesn’t Scrap Light Rail, National Will

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 10:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

One of the new Minister for Auckland’s first tasks could be dismantling Labour’s flagship transport project - light rail – which has gone absolutely nowhere despite costing tens of millions of taxpayers’ dollars, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Labour is setting themselves up for a massive back down on light rail for Auckland with Michael Wood telling Stuff this week that the project is now up for review and failing to say he still backed the project.

“Labour has already spent more than $72 million on light rail, with more than two-thirds of this money going to expensive consultants.

“Auckland light rail is an election promise Labour made in 2017 to build from the CBD to Mt Roskill, Wood’s own electorate, by 2021. Since then, it has become a symbol of this Government’s inability to get anything done.

“After more than five years of Labour, light rail has been a gravy train for consultants, but a final business case has not even been delivered.

“With a price tag of up to $29.2 billion, National has consistently said that this project is a waste of taxpayers’ money and that the Government would be better off investing in a broader range of transport projects to benefit Aucklanders from across the city.

“If the reports are correct that Labour is finally considering scrapping the project, that should be welcomed. But if they don’t scrap it, voters can be assured that National will.”

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


